Time to update your Rotary Directory listings

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
February 2 2023 - 3:30pm
The Rotary Margaret River Directory team are hard at work, compiling the next edition of the iconic publication. Picture: Rotary MR

It's time again to check your listings in the Rotary Margaret River Directory and book your advertisements for the coming year, with the Directory team busy compiling ads and contact information for the 2023 edition.

