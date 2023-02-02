Time to update your Rotary Directory listings

It's time again to check your listings in the Rotary Margaret River Directory and book your advertisements for the coming year, with the Directory team busy compiling ads and contact information for the 2023 edition.
"The main focus of the Rotary Margaret River Directory is to support our businesses and to encourage local people to purchase goods and services from those businesses," explained Sharyn Carroll.
Ms Carroll said there was no increase on last year's advertising prices, making the Directory an affordable way for businesses to promote their services within the region.
"The recent Census advised that Margaret River, Cowaramup and surrounding areas are growing, with many families moving here, by as much as 34 percent," she said.
"This growth means more building and infrastructure, more trades, more goods and service providers and even more locals who need to find your expertise.
"The census also advised that there are now 1200 businesses in Margaret River, so it would be fantastic if we could find them all in the one place."
Business owners purchasing an advert in the Print Directory also receive a listing in the Rotary Online Directory, free of charge.
Ms Carroll said businesses that serve Margaret River and surrounding locations should expect an email invitation to advertise for 2023.
"This includes current and previous advertisers as well businesses which have not advertised previously but would like to do so," she said.
The Directory has three sections: Public numbers, Community and Business Directories.
People are urged to check the information listed in the 2022 Printed Edition and report any out-of-date contact details, and to inform the Directory team of anything to be included in the next edition.
For information, visit margaretriverdirectory.com.au, email accounts@margaretriverdirectory.com.au, or call or text 0402 944 729.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.