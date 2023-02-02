Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Flavours of the farm on new South West sunset tour

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forage Safaris owner Jan Stewart says visitors are keen to embrace new South West experiences, particularly those who have visited the region before. Pictures supplied.

Visitors to the South West looking for a new way to experience the flavours of the region can take a new, "back-road" tour that takes just 3.5 hours and ends with a stunning Western Australian sunset.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.