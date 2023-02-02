Flavours of the farm on new South West sunset tour

Visitors to the South West looking for a new way to experience the flavours of the region can take a new, "back-road" tour that takes just 3.5 hours and ends with a stunning Western Australian sunset.
The brainchild of Forage Safaris' owner operator Jan Stewart, the sunset wine experience tour begins with a private wine tasting and vineyard tour, and ends with a locally-produced picnic under fairy lights as the sun sets through the trees.
Ms Stewart said the late-afternoon start time meant people could first enjoy a full day exploring the region.
"There is so much to do in this little corner of the world, which is why our afternoon tour is the perfect option for families or groups of friends because it doesn't take up the whole day," she said.
"On the sunset wine tour, visitors and locals can go beyond the farm gate to enjoy a picnic of carefully curated products from farms in the area - including olives, wine, honey, and chocolate."
"They will also be able to meet and talk with farmers behind the region's famous flavours."
The tour takes guests to a series of roadside stalls and scenic spots, in a luxury seven-seat van.
Ms Stewart said the concept, which includes accommodation pickups in Busselton and Dunsborough, also gave farmers new opportunities to sell directly from their properties.
"Our guests always have the opportunity to forage on their tours to collect products directly from where they are farmed," she said.
"It not only helps our farmers but shows off the country roads of the south west and allows travelers to see exactly where our award-winning products come from."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
