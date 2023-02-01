How are physical stores using the internet to get ahead in 2023?

Physical retailers are finding new ways to leverage the digital age in their favour every day. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Despite the rise of eCommerce, physical retail stores continue to dominate our spending habits. While two-thirds of people begin shopping for a new product online, one in three people refuses to actually buy online, most people still prefer to shop in physical stores, and over 80 per cent of all shopping by value still takes place at brick-and-mortar shops.

One major reason for the continued survival and even dominance of physical retail is the myriad of advantages that physical retail stores have gained by entering the digital space.



From simply making product information available online, to "click and collect" services that allow people to shop online and pick up goods in-store, and even automated customer service, physical retailers are finding new ways to leverage the digital age in their favour every day.

Getting ahead

Perhaps the most important aspect of web integration begins before a customer even enters the store. Some retailers use data analytics tools to track sales and customer behaviour to identify trends and improve their inventory management. This helps retailers identify and understand their customer base, which helps them cater their products, branding, and employee training to their target market.

Most retailers also make their own purchases online. Using the internet to find a wholesaler in Australia is easier than ever, and only improves the competitiveness of any business that takes the time to explore its sourcing options.

That means that even retail store operators know that a good website is the crux of any business these days - even one that closes 100 per cent of sales in the flesh.



Being able to learn about products before leaving home grants buyers the confidence to commit to a product, and might even make them more eager than a commercial to get in the car and hand over their hard-earned cash for something that they believe is going to make them happy.

Another trend is the use of virtual events and virtual trade shows, as an alternative to physical events. With the internet, it is possible for retailers to connect with customers and other industry players online. This can enable them to conduct product demonstrations, showcase new products, and interact with media and potential customers in real-time, without the need for physical travel.

Beacons and location-based technology are steadily gaining popularity amongst physical retailers. This technology allows retailers to send personalised promotions and offers to customers when they are in the store. For example, a customer who has shown interest in a particular product on the store's website might receive an offer for a discount on that product when they enter the store. This can help to drive sales and improve the customer experience.

Bringing your a-game

Many physical stores have also been using digital tools to offer a more immersive experience to customers. This includes offering things like virtual tours, virtual try-on, and virtual styling sessions. Other stores are experimenting with providing augmented reality, to give shoppers a better view of how products look in the real world.



Some stores integrate AR to allow customers to view their products in different environments. This can be especially effective for products such as furniture and home decor, allowing customers to see how items would look in their own homes before making a purchase.

In addition, some physical stores are experimenting with various forms of the concept of the "smart store" to improve the shopping experience for customers. For example, some stores use sensor technology to track customer behaviour and preferences in real time, and others may use technologies like RFID tagging and mobile payments to help streamline checkouts and improve customer convenience.

Click-and-collect services are also rapidly growing in popularity. This is a service that allows customers to order products online and then pick them up at a physical store. This can be a convenient option for customers who already know what they want, and it can also help to drive traffic to the physical store.

After the sale

Many retailers are experimenting with various forms of online communities and loyalty programs, to keep customers engaged and loyal. Online communities offer customers a space where they can share and discuss their interests and experiences, also giving retailers valuable insights.



Digitised loyalty programs help to retain customers by rewarding them for their loyalty, either by offering discounts or special perks.

Digital services like chatbots and virtual assistants are another huge boon to retailers that make them more effective and efficient. These technologies allow retailers to provide customer support and assistance in real-time, 24/7, without burdening their employees. Taking the burden of more superficial customer service interactions away from retail employees allows them to focus on selling and improving customer experience.