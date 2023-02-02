Junior surf titles back in Yallingup this weekend

A long list of the State's best young surfers are preparing to tackle the famed Yallingup surf coast this weekend at the first round of the 2023 Woolworths WA Junior Surfing Titles.
Junior surfers aged 9 to 17 years will compete in the first of three events, which will determine who will represent WA at the Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles to be held in Victoria later this year.
"It's shaping up to be a massive weekend of surfing," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks.
"We've got a bunch of new and established names set to challenge for State Titles in 2023."
Some of WA's top surfers cut their teeth at the Junior Titles, including Yallingup's own Taj Burrow and Claire Bevilacqua, Margaret River surfers Jack Robinson and Jacob Willcox, and Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay, all of whom have secured past championship titles.
Majeks said this weekend would be the first time in many years that Yallingup would host the Junior Surfing Titles.
"Despite a smallish swell forecast, Yallingup has proven to be a great destination over the years for junior surfing and we look forward to hosting our first State Title event of the year," he said.
South West surfers Willow Hardy (Margaret River), Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup), Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough), Okie Fraser (Margaret River), Leila Fraser (Margaret River), Ace Flynn (Cowaramup), Ily Fraser (Margaret River) and Jack Bowdell (Cowaramup) will be ones to keep an eye on, after great performances at Taj's Small Fries last month.
The Fraser siblings were dominant at that event, landing wins in each of their divisions and making the Fraser name one to watch as they progress through their young careers.
Local chargers Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough), Remy North (Yallingup), Ruby Eastaugh (Yallingup) and Cruz Uros (Dunsborough) will all be out to impress on home soil.
Former Junior Champion and high performance coach Mia McCarthy will be on the beach all weekend to provide pre- and post-heat analysis for WA's next generation of surfing stars.
Surfing action is set to commence at 7:30am on Saturday, and final rounds will take place on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.