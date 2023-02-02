Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Junior surf titles back in Yallingup this weekend

By Nicky Lefebvre
February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Dunsborough surfer Cruz Uros will be looking to use his local knowledge to dominate the waves at the upcoming WA Junior Surfing Titles in Yallingup. Picture by Jack O'Grady.

A long list of the State's best young surfers are preparing to tackle the famed Yallingup surf coast this weekend at the first round of the 2023 Woolworths WA Junior Surfing Titles.

