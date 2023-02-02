Disability project aims to make real life difference

People with disability, their families and carers are invited to get involved in the Community Disability Advocacy Project in the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River.
This is an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people with disability in the local community, while building skills and experience in self-advocacy.
Delivered in Margaret River by Advocacy WA, the Community Disability Advocacy Project is designed to build community connections to deal with issues that impact people with disability.
We aim to build the capacity of participants to self-advocate, and engage with their community," said Advocacy WA's Sara Gunning.
"Advocacy WA assists and supports people with disabilities to achieve social and individual change, empowerment, justice and human rights," she said.
"Throughout 2023, with the support of the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, we are delivering a series of workshops to help people in this area to identify issues affecting local people with disability, and develop an action plan to address these issues."
Late last year, a group of locals gathered to share stories about living with disability in their community, and to suggested ideas for improvements.
Ms Gunning said the next workshop in February will focus on developing some of those ideas.
"We will explore how to identify and remove potential roadblocks to achieving real and lasting change in this area," she said.
"Come along and have your say about how outcomes for people with disability can be improved in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River."
All are welcome to attend the free sessions, with morning tea provided.
Workshops take place at the AMR Council Chambers on Thursdays: 23 February, 30 March, 18 May, 22 June (10am - 1pm).
Booking is essential, visit https://AMR_MOVERS.eventbrite.com.au, email sara@advocacywa.org.au or call 0499 014 110
