14-year-old charged over Cockburn Station stabbing

A man in his 20s is in a stable condition today after police allege a 14-year-old from South Lake stabbed him at Cockburn Train Station on Friday night.
Fremantle Detectives are investigating the incident, which saw the man taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police allege that after two children were robbed at Cockburn Shopping Centre, the victim attempted to recover the stolen items from the 14-year-old boy at around 7pm, who police said was involved in the initial robbery.
"During an altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim before running from the area," a police spokesperson said.
"Detectives have since arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy from South Lake with one count of Aggravated Grievous Bodily Harm."
The victim underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.
The boy will appear before Perth Children's Court on February 8.
Anyone that may have witnessed either alleged incidents are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
