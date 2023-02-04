Augusta-Margaret River Mail
14-year-old charged over Cockburn Station stabbing

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 4 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
A man in his 20s is in a stable condition today after police allege a 14-year-old from South Lake stabbed him at Cockburn Train Station on Friday night.

Local News

