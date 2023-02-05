Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

WA gun licenses to require mental health check

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 5 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Police Minister Paul Papalia announced the policy on Sunday, and said WA's outdated gun laws were being "totally reworked" for the safety of the community. File picture.

The WA government will introduce mandatory mental health checks for Western Australian firearms owners as part of a commitment to overhaul the State's gun laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.