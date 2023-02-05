WA gun licenses to require mental health check

The WA government will introduce mandatory mental health checks for Western Australian firearms owners as part of a commitment to overhaul the State's gun laws.
Police Minister Paul Papalia announced the policy on Sunday as the first of its kind in Australia, and said WA's outdated gun laws were being "totally reworked" for the safety of the community.
"If 20 people were all gunned down in a public place, we would rightfully call it a massacre," Mr Papalia said.
"The fact is, 20 Western Australians were killed by firearms last year.
"Police believe mental health may have been a factor in almost 50 per cent of those deaths."
He said police investigations found evidence suggesting mental health played a role in almost 50 percent of 2022's 20 firearm deaths.
Over a six month period, 122 people were referred to WA Police due to concerns over their fitness to hold a firearm licence due to medical issues.
Investigations into those referrals resulted in the revocation of 46 firearm licences on mental health grounds.
The Union accused the WA government of trying to "make it a domestic violence issue and farmer suicide issue", branding it "an opportunistic, hateful attack on law-abiding firearms owners, who have done nothing wrong, statistically do nothing wrong, and have never been part of the problem".
Mr Papalia said extensive consultation had shown strong support for the initiative from farmers, the medical community, and victims of firearms violence.
He said many people living with mental ill health were not violent, and posed no threat.
"Introducing compulsory mental health screening for firearm owners increases the chance of identifying someone who should not be granted access to a firearm for safety reasons," he said.
"It also decreases the chance of that person doing harm to themselves or others.
"If mental illness is identified during the application process, we want it to be an opportunity and a pathway for the individual to receive the support they need."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
