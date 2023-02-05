Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Welfare concerns for siblings missing from Carey Park

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 5 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 8:44pm
10-year-old Liam and his sister, 13 year old Rella, have not been seen since they left their Carey Park home at around 8pm on Saturday, February 4 2023. Picture supplied.

WA Police have issued a plea to the public for help locating a brother and sister last seen leaving their home address in Carey Park, on Saturday 4 February 2023.

