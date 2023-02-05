Welfare concerns for siblings missing from Carey Park

WA Police have issued a plea to the public for help locating a brother and sister last seen leaving their home address in Carey Park, on Saturday 4 February 2023.
A police spokesperson said 10-year-old Liam and 13-year-old Rella both left their home around 8pm on Saturday night.
"They have not been seen by family since and concerns are held for their welfare," the spokesperson said.
Anyone who sights Liam or Rella, or has information regarding their whereabouts should contact police immediately on 131 444.
