Augusta HMAS Nizam memorial reaches 30 year milestone

The 'N' Class Destroyers Association will once again host their annual HMAS Nizam Memorial Service at Cape Leeuwin this weekend.
The event marks 30 years since the group members began efforts in February 1993 to respectfully commemorate the tragic loss of ten young sailors, lost at sea 20 kilometres off Cape Leeuwin on 11 February 1945, and to dedicate the memorial cairn in their honour.
"Over the years the members of the association have slowly passed to higher service," said member Jim Challis.
"With only five surviving members left in Australia, it is family members that now form the very strong association remaining, together with affiliate and honorary members from all over the country."
The WA branch of the 'N' Class Destroyers Association is the only branch still operating in Australia today.
The memorial wall, which stands alongside the cairn, was dedicated in 2002 by Past Patron of the 'N' Class Destroyers Association, Rear Admiral Phillip Kennedy RAN (Rtd).
Twelve plaques were originally positioned on the wall, which is now almost completely full with 112 plaques.
Mr Challis said the weekend's events would begin with a free concert by the Naval Band on the lawn of the Augusta Hotel from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 11.
"The band will also provide full support, together with the Commanding Officer of the Stirling Naval Base, Captain Gary Lawton, and a magnificent catafalque party for a most dignified service at the memorial site at Cape Leeuwin from 10am on Sunday morning, 12 February.
This event is well supported by the RSL, Leeuwin Lions, Augusta Primary School and many local residents of Augusta, who always go above and beyond in ensuring everything is perfect for the weekend," Mr Challis said.
"Many thanks to all for welcoming our members and guests to Augusta over the past 30 years and looking after our every need."
All are welcome to attend the free Naval Band concert on Saturday, and the Sunday memorial service.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
