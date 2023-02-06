Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta HMAS Nizam memorial reaches 30 year milestone

Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:03pm
The annual memorial service at Cape Leeuwin marks the 78th anniversary of the loss of ten young sailors, 20 kilometres off Cape Leeuwin on 11 February 1945.

The 'N' Class Destroyers Association will once again host their annual HMAS Nizam Memorial Service at Cape Leeuwin this weekend.

