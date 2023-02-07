Radio station shortlisted for national funding prize

Two South West organisations are in the running to receive a financial leg-up after being shortlisted in the Australia-wide 2022 Innovate with nbn Grants Program.
Both the Busselton Jetty Inc and Radio Margaret River (RMR) are finalists in this year's round of funding, in which WA businesses comprise almost half of all national finalists.
Grants of up to $15,000 are available to category winners, while an overall winning organisation will also receive a $20,000 grand prize.
RMR Station Manager Pip Mattiske, who will travel to Canberra later this month for the awards ceremony, said all revenue for the volunteer-run station came from grants, sponsors, subscribers and donations.
"We are still establishing ourselves and growing our audience," Ms Mattiske said.
"Being recognised by a leading organisation in the digital world confirms that what we are doing here in Margaret River to connect the community is worthwhile."
She said while the station was operated by a small, extremely dedicated team of locals on a shoestring budget, the costs involved with producing programmes and operating the technical side of both studio and outdoor broadcasts was a challenge.
"We need funds to help pay for operational expenses including training, marketing, tech and music licensing fees," Ms Mattiske said.
"During the next financial year, we hope to have many more programmes on air that will not only connect and engage the community but attract a larger audience.
"We are proud of what we have achieved in such a short time but there is so much more that could be done with more resources."
Ms Mattiske said the station averaged 10,000 listeners per month, demonstrating the success behind the hundreds of volunteer hours creating and nurturing the platform.
"As we progress and prove that RMR is here for the long haul, confidence will grow and along with it, our revenue," she said.
"It would mean a lot to all of the team at RMR to be recognised."
Busselton Jetty Inc is a non-profit organisation that maintains and operates the iconic, 158-year-old Busselton Jetty.
Should their submission be successful, the group will use the funding to extend their educational programs for schools across the country.
"We will use these funds for the diversification and expansion of our marine and environmental education programs for school-aged children and the general public by investing in new technologies to launch an online virtual school excursion program," the organisation said in a statement this week.
"This virtual school excursion program will professionally stream a digital and interactive educational tour of the Underwater Observatory and the new Marine Discovery Centre to schools anywhere in Australia."
nbn Chief Development Officer Gavin Williams said the six WA finalists were selected from more than 150 nationwide entries.
"We launched this program to unearth fresh ideas and support businesses that are using the nbn network to develop products or solutions that improve productivity and social outcomes for Australians," he said.
"The amazing level of innovative thinking in the bush is underscored by the breadth of clever ideas submitted by all the entrants, especially from WA in this year's awards."
