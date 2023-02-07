Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Radio station shortlisted for national funding prize

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some Radio Margaret River volunteers (Pip Mattiske, third from left) at the station's studios on Charles West Ave in Margaret River. Picture supplied.

Two South West organisations are in the running to receive a financial leg-up after being shortlisted in the Australia-wide 2022 Innovate with nbn Grants Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.