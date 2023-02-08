Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Iconic hotel to host next 'Augusta Presents' concert

February 8 2023 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howling Onshore will open the next Augusta Presents concert in March. Picture supplied.

The town of Augusta is preparing to host another of its 'Augusta Presents' concerts on the lawn at the iconic Augusta Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.