Iconic hotel to host next 'Augusta Presents' concert

The town of Augusta is preparing to host another of its 'Augusta Presents' concerts on the lawn at the iconic Augusta Hotel.
The popular concert series takes in the view over the Blackwood River on Saturday March 25, where attendees can bring their own picnics and enjoy specials on local wines and beers to the sounds of Perth-based soul and blues-rock outfit, Dr Fish.
The concert will begin with a traditional Welcome to Country from Wadandi Pibulmun custodian, Iszaac Webb of the Undalup Association, with Shire President Paula Cristoffanini to officially open the event.
Local band Howling Onshore, fronted by Lindsay Baker, will open for Dr Fish, with both bands boasting a huge repertoire of soul, blues and roots music to get punters up and dancing.
Carmel Norris, Manager of the Augusta Community Resource Centre, said there were some limited dinner package seats still available.
"These include bubbles and canapés on arrival, priority seating, and a two-course meal paired with wine in the lounge dining area," she said.
"There will also be coffee vans onsite, and Jimmy's pizza bar will be open as well."
Those wanting to leave the car at home can book transport through Gannaways, with pick up and drop off points in Busselton, Dunsborough, Cowaramup, Margaret River and Karridale.
Ms Norris reminded ticket holders that the Hotel is licensed, so no BYO alcohol will be permitted.
For event information and ticket sales, including bus bookings, visit Augustapresents.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.