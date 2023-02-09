Western Australian surfer Jack Robinson has started the year out with a huge win, claiming the 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline today at the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu.
After a thrilling start to the day which saw him take down two-time World Champion John John Florence (HAW) and Brazilian Joao Chianca, the men's final match up against Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) started slow.
With a slim lead to Robinson, Fioravanti kept up the pressure, forcing the Australian to dig deep for a solid 6.00 at the 11 minute mark.
Fioravanti responded quickly, but could only manage a 3.47 wave, and the clock ran out before he could make another attempt, leaving Robinson victorious.
The win was Robinson's first at Pipeline, and the fourth Championship Tour (CT) win of his career.
"I've dreamed of this for a long time, and Andy [Irons] was one of my favourite surfers ever, and it's just an honour," said Robinson.
"To feel everything, all the emotions at the start of the year, you don't know how you're going to come back.
"I was feeling good, but you never know with this beast, with Pipeline.
"This one's the most special. I'm super grateful for this start here in Hawaii, and I'm just getting myself ready to run that road.
"It was a low one last year, but I also learned a lot, and there's no price on that."
Hawaiian Carissa Moore has had to settle for second place at Pipeline for the last two years, and the latest final saw a repeat of her 2020 clash with Australian Tyler Wright.
This time, Moore had the goods to take out the title in a tight contest that saw her best Wright with a combined wave score of 11.00 to the Aussie's 10.00.
"I'm so happy, and there are just so many emotions just to get this win," said Moore.
"For the women, it's been so many years in the making, and having us out at a crazy wave like Pipeline and just trying to spend more time has been such a process.
"After finishing the season like I did last year, it's nice to come away with a win and wipe that slate clean. To win an event that's in honor of Andy Irons is so special.
"He's one of my favorite surfers of all time, and I always appreciated the time he took for me."
With the first event of the season complete, competitors will now prepare for the second event of the season just down the road at Sunset Beach.
Moore and Robinson will wear the coveted yellow Leader jersey, taking the rankings' lead from eight-time World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) and 2022 World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA), respectively.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.