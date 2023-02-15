Book takes a fresh look at the art of collaboration

Former Mindful Margaret River Chair Martin Ringer will launch his latest book at the Margaret River HEART early next month.
Mr Ringer said The Collective Spark identified practical principles to help guide and increase group productivity and effectiveness.
"Putting together a collection of clever people does not guarantee the creation of a clever team, group or committee. That's because there are many layers to thinking-together that are in addition to the processes involved in thinking as individuals. On the other hand, humanity has achieved amazing advances in medicine, literature, the arts and many other fields through collaboration. That is through thinking together. How then can we understand this apparent contradiction?"
Mr Ringer will be joined by host Rosi Moore-Fiander from 6pm on Thursday March 2, before a Q&A session and book signings.
The Margaret River Bookshop will donate $5 from each book sold to Mindful Margaret River. Tickets ($10) include a glass of wine or soft drink. For tickets and info visit artsmargaretriver.com
