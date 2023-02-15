Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Book takes a fresh look at the art of collaboration

February 15 2023 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Mindful Margaret River Chair Martin Ringer will launch 'The Collective Spark' at the Margaret River HEART early next month. Picture supplied.

Former Mindful Margaret River Chair Martin Ringer will launch his latest book at the Margaret River HEART early next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.