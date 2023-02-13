Margaret River nippers shine bright in competitions

During January Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club had some of its members travel to Bunbury to compete in two separate carnivals: the Regional Carnival and the Country Carnival.
The regional carnival was for local Southwest clubs: Bunbury, Dallyellup, Smiths Beach, Busselton and Binningup.
The Country Carnival is a much bigger affair, with all the Western Australian clubs gathering together in a regional area to compete.
It is a fun weekend away from the city for the big, established, clubs from Perth.
There was a great group of young Nippers from Margaret River, keen to compete in a range of events such as the ocean swim, board race, beach running race and the flags.
Having some of our members compete at both carnivals was a big step for our little club, and they did famously.
The competitors were Bayden Marik, Rohan Redding, Sofia Beurle, Moss McRae and Hamish McRae.
At the Regional Carnival, Sofia Beurle took home two gold medals: one for the beach sprint and one for the beach flags.
Hamish McRae landed a silver in the beach flags.
The Country Carnival was a huge event, attended by the big, competitive Perth clubs, as well as regional clubs like Busselton and Broome.
It was a great learning opportunity for our club members, seeing first-hand how strong and skilful the competitors were from established clubs.
Hopefully it has inspired a few of them to take their skills to the next level.
Everyone learned a lot and competed really well.
Hamish McRae beat some stiff competition in the board race and made it through to the finals where he came fifth.
Sofia showed some real talent in the board race, coming second in the final.
Both results were fantastic; they were the highest placed regional competitors in these events.
