Mindful Earth owner says property will 'go quiet' after man suffers serious burns

The owner of the Karridale property at which a fire caused serious burns to a French traveller has described the incident as "devastating", and says people who witnessed it are still in shock.
Boh Morel, owner of the Moodjar Court property known as Mindful Earth, told the Mail the fire broke out on Sunday, sparked by a generator being used by a contractor near a shed.
"The generator was purchased the day before, I've never seen anything like that happen," Mr Morel said.
"The wind just took it into the grass, and it took off.
"The fire service arrived really quickly and did an outstanding job".
A man in his 20s, who Mr Morel said had arrived with a group of campers on Saturday night is believed to have attempted to help extinguish the fire, and had in the process received critical burns.
He was airlifted to Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth and is understood to be in a critical but stable condition.
"I was down at the front of the fire helping to keep it contained, and the fire service had ordered everyone out," Mr Morel said.
"I was thinking 'well thank god there's no one burned at least', and the fire was manageable.
"Then I got back up to where the fire had started and one of the firefighters told me. From what I understand, he was helping to fight the fire and he himself caught fire."
Mr Morel said the fire "could not have come at a worse time" as he prepares to face trial this week over allegations of offences relating to the unapproved use of the property for events, as a camping ground and for unapproved structures on the site.
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River first imposed restrictions and moved to commence two prosecutions against Mr Morel in April 2022 after Karridale locals voiced concerns over free camping and ongoing gatherings at the site during the 2021/22 summer.
A shire statement said the property owner pleaded not guilty to those charges in May 2022, with the matter set down for trial to be heard this week.
On Sunday, Shire President Paula Cristoffanini thanked those involved with containing the fire and assisting with the injured man.
"First and foremost, our thoughts are with this person who has been tragically hurt," she said.
"Thank you to all those who attended the scene today.
"Due to the quick thinking and actions of neighbours and the prompt response from brigades, the fire was extinguished on the boundary of a neighbouring property without causing significant damage to any building or adjoining property."
Ms Cristoffanini noted the sensitive timing of the trial soon after the man was injured.
"Despite the tragedy this weekend I believe it's in the public interest to press ahead with the trial as we want to prevent further incidents like this happening on the farm," she said.
Mr Morel said plans were to "go quiet" at Mindful Earth, after welcoming more than 3000 people over the last two years.
"It's been really great welcoming people into the community, and giving people who are working in the area an opportunity to stay on the property," he said.
"I feel like [after the complaints were lodged] we changed a lot, we're not playing the music loud, and we're deliberately making more an effort.
"We're just in transition at the moment. The Shire has got some slashers over here, they're working to cut back the rest of the grass now which is good.
"We've just shut the place down really, no more campers."
Mr Morel said he had hope that the Mindful Earth concept would be embraced and shared around the world, and that in court this week he planned to explain why he established the community.
"We need more of these communities, for travellers, for homeless people, for people who are struggling.
Community is how we heal, just by talking to people and coming together. It's a way to heal mental health.
"The first step is showing people what's possible. I'm not giving up."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.