BBC presenter in town to speak on singing superstar

Updated February 16 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Andrew Green's 30 year career as a BBC broadcaster focused on music and history. Contralto performer Clara Butt's very first visit to Australia was in 1907-08. Pictures supplied.

Locals will have the chance to hear from writer and BBC presenter Andrew Green at a special event hosted by the Margaret River University of the Third Age (U3A) next week.

