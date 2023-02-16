BBC presenter in town to speak on singing superstar

Locals will have the chance to hear from writer and BBC presenter Andrew Green at a special event hosted by the Margaret River University of the Third Age (U3A) next week.
Held at the Margaret River District Club on Thursday, February 23 (10am for a 10.30 start), the event will see Mr Green speak about the magnificence and mystery of Clara Butt, a superstar British singer who won the hearts of an adoring Antipodean public through a string of Australian tours between 1907 and 1931.
This event will be very entertaining and should appeal to a wide variety of people interested in music.- Linda McKellar, U3A Margaret River
In his illustrated talk 'A Perfectly Colossal Time', Mr Green will describe the extraordinary career and appeal of the contralto singer through a narrative and analysis of her very first visit to Australia in 1907-08.
His presentation will incorporate a host of eye-witness accounts of her concerts and public appearances, including at His Majesty's Theatre in Perth.
In addition to pictorial representations, Mr Green will play a series of recordings of Clara Butt.
With a 30-year career as a BBC broadcaster focused mainly on classical music and history, Mr Green continues to write for a string of journals, while pursuing research into the life and music of Ralph Vaughan Williams - work which has resulted in many talks, feature articles and broadcasts.
"This event will be very entertaining and should appeal to a wide variety of people interested in music of in any kind of performance," U3A spokeswoman Linda McKellar said. "It is free of charge to members. Non-members are welcome and asked to make a gold coin donation."
Ms McKellar said U3A courses for the first half of the year were proving popular.
"As a result, several courses, including Ian Kealley's presentation on the Western Woodlands of WA, Judith Fordham's course The Real CSI, Bill Bunbury's A Search for the Truths and the courses coordinated by Peter Lane and Jeff Gresham on a Changing World and Travel in Unusual Places, have been moved to larger venues and the number of places increased," she said. "So there is still room to enrol in all of these offerings.
"There are also still plenty of places available in other short courses including photography, felting, music appreciation or bonsai, or singalong."
Visit u3amr.org.au for more info and to enrol.
