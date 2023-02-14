Wadandi ceremony to herald Margaret River vintage 2023

Two of the region's key wine and tourism organisations will join Wadandi Pibulmun elder, Dr Wayne Wonitji Webb at an event aimed at bridging cultural and social divides with seasonal workers ahead of vintage 2023.
The start of vintage is an incredibly special time of year in the region's calendar...- Amanda Whiteland, CEO MRWA
Margaret River Wine Association (MRWA) chief executive Amanda Whiteland said the Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony would be held in the Pioneer Park Amphitheatre in Cowaramup to mark the commencement of the vintage season, with a view to making it an annual event.
"The start of vintage is an incredibly special time of year in the region's calendar, with lots of seasonal workers arriving and nerves building in anticipation of what the season will deliver," Ms Whiteland said.
"Seasonal workers are critical to our region's wine and tourism industry and the region's economy and the community more broadly."
The traditional smoking ceremony is used to cleanse and purify the spirit, body and soul and signifies the beginning of something new.
As well as the Welcome to Country, the evening will feature local live music.
The event will be hosted by both the MRWA and the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA), with the Cowaramup Business Association also inviting people to spend time in the town enjoying dinner and refreshments after the ceremony takes place.
"We are honoured to have Dr Wayne Webb offering this cultural ceremony to provide newly arrived seasonal workers with an opportunity to build connection to the Wadandi culture and the local community," MRBTA chief executive Sharna Kearney said.
"The event will offer us all a moment to acknowledge that the Margaret River Wine Region is located upon the ancient lands of the Wadandi People, the traditional owners who have lived in harmony with the environment of Wadandi Boodja (Saltwater People's Country) for over 50,000 years."
The event is free of charge and will take place at Pioneer Park Amphitheatre, Cowaramup from 5.30pm Thursday, 23 February 2023.
Guests are encouraged to BYO chairs or picnic blanket.
