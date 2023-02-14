Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Wadandi ceremony to herald Margaret River vintage 2023

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Wadandi Pibulmun custodians Iszaac Webb (left) and Dr Wayne Wonitji Webb (right) during a smoking ceremony at the Margaret River mouth. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.

Two of the region's key wine and tourism organisations will join Wadandi Pibulmun elder, Dr Wayne Wonitji Webb at an event aimed at bridging cultural and social divides with seasonal workers ahead of vintage 2023.

