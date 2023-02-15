Cracked Bovell Park pitch a hot topic for cricketers

STELLAR performances from Dunsborough teenager Brodie Gould and Vasse allrounder Chris Dendle were the shining lights from an A-Grade cricket game at Bovell Park on Saturday which had the players talking about only one thing - the pitch.
For the first time ever in Busselton-Margaret River senior cricket history, deliveries which pitched on a good length were called "no-ball" when they ran along the ground after hitting the middle of a huge crack on the turf wicket.
Dunsborough batsman Chris Reagan, who was bowled by one of the grubbers, was recalled to continue his innings, while batsmen from both sides had to muster their courage as the ball deviated in totally unpredictable ways after hitting the gaping crack.
One batsman, Chris Dendle from Vasse, was injured when a ball struck the crack and reared up into his throat. Play stopped while he regained his composure, and fortunately he was not seriously hurt.
The deterioration of the turf wicket block at Bovell Park this summer has become so severe, due to a problem with lack of water, that the curator was unable to close the wide crack while preparing the wicket during the week.
If you looked at the scores from the game in question, you would never know the extent of the problem. Dunsborough somehow totalled 190, while Vasse replied with 117, both respectable totals, given the incredible problems faced by the batsmen every second over, when batting at the highway end.
Brodie Gould, 17, returned excellent figures of 5-15 from 9.3 overs for Vasse, while Dendle showed great courage in hitting an unbeaten 53 for Vasse.
The high point in the game was a sensational one-handed catch by Dunsborough's Seb Watts, sprinting and diving full stretch at deep mid-on to dismiss Corey Ferguson - one of the all-time great grabs.
In other A-Grade games, Yallingup-Oddbods defeated Cowaramup in a good contest, while Margaret River Hawks made light work of St Marys at Bovell Park.
For the victors at Cowaramup, opener Luke Wedderburn (70) continued to show great form with the bat, while Nayton Colombera (64 not out) and Fida Hussain (66 not out) shared a century partnership as YOBS totalled an imposing 4-269 from 50 overs.
Cowaramup batted encouragingly in reply to muster 174, including an impressive debut knock of 27 from Kalamunda newcomer Chris McLean.
YOBS legspinner Robbie Lorrimar also shone with 4-30 in his A-Grade debut.
At Barnard Park, St Marys were unable to come to terms with the lifeless wicket and totalled just 62. Henry Shawcross (4-20) and left-armer Adam Dagless (3-25) were best with the ball for Margaret River Hawks, who took just 15 overs to knock off the required runs.
In B-Grade cricket, Dunsborough raked up 9-280 at Bovell Park (Ben Cadd 73, Darby Tas 74), while Vasse responded with 161.
The other game saw St Marys (100) comfortably overtaken by Margaret River Hawks (1-103), with Grant Garstone and Shane Joyce nearly getting their side home without the loss of a wicket.
In C-Grade games there was a thriller at Churchill Park as St Marys (9-147) scraped home by one wicket over YOBS Academy (141), with Tyson Amiss taking 6-25 for the YOBS Academy.
There were two other brilliant individual efforts in C-Grade.
Pierce Coughlan smashed an unbeaten 129 as Cowaramup (6-245) defeated Vasse (139), while Yallingup-Oddbods skipper Darren Cameron took a career-best 6-3 from 7 overs as YOBS (179) routed Nannup for 34.
Dunsborough (8-220) doubled Hawks (8-110) in the remaining game.
