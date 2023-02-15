Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cracked Bovell Park pitch a hot topic for cricketers

By Allan Miller
February 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batsman Simon Smith, who has scored a record three centuries in C-Grade cricket for Dunsborough this season. Picture by Vanessa Hatton.

STELLAR performances from Dunsborough teenager Brodie Gould and Vasse allrounder Chris Dendle were the shining lights from an A-Grade cricket game at Bovell Park on Saturday which had the players talking about only one thing - the pitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.