43-year-old man still missing from Margaret River area

WA Police have issued an update in their search for a man missing in the Margaret River region.
Chris Ignoti was last seen in the Cowaramup area north of Margaret River on the morning of Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
The 43 year old long time local to the area is described as being 186cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, hazel eyes and pale skin.
Police said on Wednesday morning that Mr Ignoti was last seen wearing a black tank top under a high vis orange jumper, with dark pants and camel-coloured workboots.
He was also wearing a black cap and sunglasses.
He is believed to be driving a blue 1997 Suzuki Baleno, with the registration number WA27142.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately on 131 444.
