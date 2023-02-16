Arts Margaret River welcomes volunteers to HEART | Photos

Volunteers eager to put their hands up to help Arts Margaret River (ArtsMR) deliver their annual cultural program gathered in the Margaret River HEART foyer on Wednesday night.
It was the first time the arts organisation welcomed their volunteers back following the transition of management of the HEART venue, in an arrangement that sees ArtsMR overseeing the cinema, theatre, music and artistic presentations in the HEART as well as at external events including the Cowaramup Sundowners.
Newly appointed ArtsMR Volunteer Coordinator Ian Smith welcomed volunteers back to the venue, and said he was looking forward to working alongside the team of nearly 200 dedicated locals who donate their time as bartenders and kiosk attendants, ushers and ticket sellers, among many other roles.
ArtsMR Community Development Support Manager Steph Kreutzer provided an update on upcoming events and attractions for 2023, including film festivals, theatre productions, live music and the Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival scheduled for May.
Ms Kreutzer also welcomed Christopher Young to the role of Marketing Manager, and said the small but hardworking ArtsMR team were excited to see the HEART venue buzzing with locals, visitors and community groups who were also keen to make use of the space.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.