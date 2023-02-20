Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our Business

Happy trails for Margaret River business named WA finalist

Updated February 20 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:30pm
Jasmine Meagher and David Willcox of Common Ground Trails will now head to a national event in March. Pictures supplied.

Against a backdrop of blue and the glitz of the best of the State's best, Margaret River-based Common Ground Trails was honoured at the Western Australian 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards last week.

Local News

