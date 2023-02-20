Happy trails for Margaret River business named WA finalist

Against a backdrop of blue and the glitz of the best of the State's best, Margaret River-based Common Ground Trails was honoured at the Western Australian 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards last week.
The trail planning, design and consultancy business won the Outstanding Growth category, which recognises businesses that have achieved significant growth while contributing to building a more resilient Australian economy.
The awards reward innovation and celebrate the unwavering passion of small and medium businesses, with finalists going through a rigorous judging process.
From its simple beginnings in 2013, Common Ground Trails has grown from a one man operator to a team of 50, delivering innovative and industry-leading projects Australia wide.
The business has played an important role in growing the professionalism and quality of the trails and pump track industry across the country, and has long advocated for the opportunities the sector provides in employment, destination revitalisation and business resilience, particularly across regional Australia.
Common Ground Trails Director David Willcox was humbled by the recognition.
"We started from the back tracks of regional WA with a passion to get people outdoors and to build the next generation of environmental stewards," he said.
"To be acknowledged at a state level for the work we've done to grow our business and the industry provides significant credibility to the trail sector.
"Our passionate team have enabled us to take the business from building a few dirt jumps and tracks in the bush around Margaret River to a national stage, where we are now acknowledged as the best pump track builders across the country.
"Today is a proud day for us all."
Telstra Retail and Regional Executive Amanda Hutton said to be recognised as a state winner was an "incredible achievement".
"We hope this provides each business with a well-deserved moment of celebration for the amazing work they are doing in their community," she said.
State winners will now proceed to a national 'experience' in March, where they'll pitch their businesses to a panel of judges, attend masterclasses and network with past winners, before a gala dinner where Australia's top businesses will be revealed.
