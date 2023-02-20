Mental health journey captured in weekly works of art

Graphics designer, artist and printmaker Graeme Pages-Oliver's exhibition 'In Search of My Inner Tree' takes the viewer through a series of weekly works created over a one-year period.
"I first started the journey probably mid-career," the artist said.
"Rather than buy a sports car, I meditated, walked the dog a lot and got some counselling.
"I also started to draw. "
After a short while, Graeme's small rhythmic marks began to resemble a tree and no matter where he started, the landscape persisted.
They often resembled a struggling tree in a barren landscape mirroring his state of mind at the time.
After choosing to retire, Graeme made a pact with himself: to complete one drawing a week.
As the year progressed, he began to convert the drawings into prints; initially silkscreen, then a combination of digital and silkscreen printing.
COVID-19 lockdown enabled Graeme to revisit his work, and finally complete the digitalisation and colourisation of the drawings.
The upcoming exhibition is the first time all fifty-two completed prints will be shown together.
"In my mind the exhibition is a visual record of a journey I took to health and wellbeing," Graeme said.
"It's a journey that I initially thought was over, but I find I still need to take, from time to time."
'In Search of My Inner Tree' will open on February 25 from 5:30pm in the New Courtroom, Old Courthouse Complex, 4 Queen Street Busselton.
