Anglers settle into new fishing rules | Fishing & Diving the Capes

In the first weeks of the new west coast rules banning demersal fishing until April 1, it is the only real topic of conversation at the helm.
Everyone still appears to be digesting what it all means, but from all accounts January saw some great pinkies and dhuies caught, so many people will still be digesting their January catches come April 1 we reckon.
It feels like summer is beginning to wane already, the nights are cooler and there is the slightest dew on the lawn already.
February however, continues to offer some of the best fishing opportunities of the year, with a wide range of species available to target (excluding demersals of course), whether you're an experienced angler or just starting out.
Offshore there are Southern Bluefin Tuna, Spanish mackerel, King fish and Samson fish being caught right now as the warmer waters provide ideal conditions for these species.
Trolling lures and live bait are the best options for enticing these species - Down South Camping & Outdoors can help with lures; the live bait you'll have to catch yourself.
If you prefer to stick closer to shore, there are plenty of options as well.
The Blackwood River estuary is still producing plenty of Black Bream and whiting, which can be caught using bait or soft plastics.
Crabs are being caught all the way up to Alexander Bridge, at least.
Just offshore in Geographe Bay and Flinders Bay sand whiting, King George whiting, flathead, crabs and squid have been plentiful from a boat or kayak through January and February so far.
Crabs have also been good in the bays, albeit a little small.
Land based fishing between the Capes has also been good from rock or beach.
Herring are doing really well so far this year.
And we have heard many good-sized Tailor continue to be caught from various beaches. Australian salmon are already turning up too.
As always, remember to check local fishing regulations and weather conditions before heading out, and make sure to respect the environment and your fellow anglers.
Until next month, happy fishing and diving.
Jarrad Clark and the Down South Camping & Outdoors team
