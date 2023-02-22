Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Anglers settle into new fishing rules | Fishing & Diving the Capes

By Jarrad Clark -Down South Camping & Outdoors
February 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Thomas Charron holds a great Samson fish, caught on an Insalt Battle Axe rod - a local fishing product manufacturer. Picture supplied.

In the first weeks of the new west coast rules banning demersal fishing until April 1, it is the only real topic of conversation at the helm.

