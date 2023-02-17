Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Big names fall to underdogs; Robinson eyes second consecutive WSL title

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:01pm
Margaret River's Jack Robinson wears the yellow jersey as current World No.1 on Hawaii's North Shore, where he's eyeing off his second consecutive CT title. Picture WSL/Brent Bielmann

Margaret River's Jack Robinson was named Male Surfer of the Year at the 2023 Australian Surfing Awards on Thursday night, before backing it up with a powerful display at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Hawaii's North Shore.

