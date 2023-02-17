Big names fall to underdogs; Robinson eyes second consecutive WSL title

Margaret River's Jack Robinson was named Male Surfer of the Year at the 2023 Australian Surfing Awards on Thursday night, before backing it up with a powerful display at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Hawaii's North Shore.
Robinson, who sits in the World No. 1 position after his win at Pipeline last week, took down current World No. 2 Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) to progress to the Quarterfinals on a day that saw multiple big names fall to underdogs.
The WA surfer's domination began with an 8.0 ride before a 6.33 gave him the heat win against the Italian, putting him in a good position to claim the first and second titles of the 2023 Championship Tour.
"Those battles have gone on since we were 10 years old," said Robinson of his match up with Fioravanti.
"He actually fires me up to go surf, and it was super cool because the waves were so good today.
"I'm just happy to get the job done, and Leonardo's a super good competitor.
"When we started, it was elbow-to-elbow, and I knew it was on.
"Even when we were on the beach, he walked in front of me, then I walked straight past him, and I already beat him on the race into the water.
"But, it was a good heat. He got some good waves, and I just tried to be on the best waves."
Those pumping 8-10 foot waves of Sunset Beach proved challenging for some of the biggest names in surfing, with World Champions John John Florence (HAW), Kelly Slater (USA), Gabriel Medina (BRA), and Italo Ferreira (BRA) all defeated in the latest round.
Brazilian surfer Joao Chianca looks dangerous, with strong finishes in his last two heats to take down fellow Brazilians Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira.
Nat Young (USA) overtook John John Florence after trailing at the start of the heat, and will now face Robinson in the Quarterfinals.
Kelly Slater was eliminated by Australian Ethan Ewing in the Round of 16, who will meet Griffin Colapinto (USA) in the Quarterfinals.
Colapinto emerged victorious over the three-time World Champ Gabriel Medina (BRA) in their Round of 16 battle, posting an 8.83 ride to grab the lead from Medina.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.