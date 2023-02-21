Cowaramup residents rally to recruit new locals

As the town of Cowaramup continues to experience huge growth thanks to an influx of new residents and businesses, local community groups have reported that they are struggling to recruit new members.
With plenty to be done within the small community and a need for locals to get involved, the Cowaramup Halls, Reserves and Residents Association rallied groups from around the town to come up with a solution.
The idea of a Community Expo, allowing groups and associations the chance to connect with locals, was soon formed.
"The community expo will showcase each local community group, allowing each group to interact with community members who can in turn ask questions and see if this is the type of activity they would like to get involved in," explained Lions Club of Cowaramup secretary, Christine Heywood.
"[During a meeting] it was mentioned that places like South Hedland have been hosting expos of this nature in their town for over 30 years, and continue to do so.
"Our hope is that this group can continue to foster this attitude, strengthening the sharing skills and knowledge which presently exists in Cowaramup."
Planning and coordination of the event has been undertaken by a lead group comprising the Lions Club of Cowaramup, the Cowaramup District Social Club, the Cowaramup Men's Shed and the Cowaramup CWA.
"Each group will have a promotional space to showcase their group with displays and promotional items, in the effort to attract new members.
"This is an opportunity to engage with existing residents and more importantly, new residents and their families and guide them in the direction of what our town has to offer to satisfy their personal interests."
Mrs Heywood said the carpark at the Cowaramup Men's Shed was an ideal space to host the expo, in close proximity to the local fire station and the Lions Community Garden and offering plenty of parking.
"The Lions will have a sausage sizzle going, and after the expo you can head up to the District Social Club for dinner," she said.
"The best news is that the Radio Margaret River team will be on hand to support the expo with a live broadcast and they will be roaming around the stalls for some input directly from the groups and patrons alike."
Mrs Heywood said feedback so far had been positive, with all involved excited to be a part of the expo.
"This is definitely our chance to get out there and show everyone what is available in our community."
The Cowaramup Community Expo will take place on Sunday March 19 from 1pm to 4pm at the Cowaramup Community Men's Shed on Sunset Drive.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
