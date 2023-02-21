Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Food

Day begins at iconic Margaret River winery restaurant

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acclaimed WA chef Ben Day has returned to his South West roots, heading up the kitchen at Cullen Wines in Wilyabrup. Pictures supplied.

Acclaimed WA chef Ben Day has returned to his South West roots, taking the helm in the Cullen Wines kitchen and bringing with him decades of experience and skill which have already been recognised by the Australian Good Food Guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.