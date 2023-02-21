Day begins at iconic Margaret River winery restaurant

Acclaimed WA chef Ben Day has returned to his South West roots, taking the helm in the Cullen Wines kitchen and bringing with him decades of experience and skill which have already been recognised by the Australian Good Food Guide.
Speaking with the Mail this week, Day said he was drawn to the historic estate's sustainable principles.
"Vanya [Cullen]'s overall philosophy on sustainability, being bio-dynamic and the respect she has for the land and the history of the region, the kitchen gardens and what Cullens produces each season," he said.
"And of course, their incredible wines."
Born and raised in the South West and completing his apprenticeship in Margaret River, Day spent the next 25 years at some of the finest venues in the country, including his own Il Lido in Cottesloe.
Stints at Knee Deep Wines and Aravina Estate came next for the Cowaramup-based father of two, before his journey took him to the historic Cullen property, where winegrowing began five decades ago.
He said the first challenge taking the reins in a new kitchen came with understanding the kitchen on a functional level.
"Firstly to see how the kitchen runs, figure out what level the staff is on, talk to the chefs and see their point of view on how we can get better and stronger as a team, and listen to their ideas on progression," he said.
His flavour-first approach starts first with the produce and protein close to hand.
"Being able to grow your own is super important and most definitely on trend right now, having the garden dictate the menus, and cooking strictly to the seasons.
"Native ingredients, sustainable seafood and organic fruit and veg is key.
"The world's leaning towards healthy, sustainable and plant-driven cuisine, I feel this is where it's going for sure."
Day said the Cullen team - including chef Charlie Chen - was working on new offerings to keep things fresh for regulars.
"We are also revamping our events and function packages, so hopefully a few amazing dinners, weddings and corporate events moving into next summer."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
