Young helpers stepping up to improve food security

February 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Students from Montessori's Adolescent Program volunteer to help redistribute rescued food at the Margaret River Community Pantry. Picture supplied.

Six young pairs of hands joined in to help redistribute rescued and donated food at the Community Pantry last Friday.

