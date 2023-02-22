Young helpers stepping up to improve food security

Six young pairs of hands joined in to help redistribute rescued and donated food at the Community Pantry last Friday.
Students from Montessori's Adolescent Program now have a regular monthly gig at the Pantry, aiding current volunteers in the Pantry's mission to improve food security in our community while also reducing food waste.
Pantry volunteers said not only did students show initiative, responsibility, and kindness, but they also problem solved ways processes could be stream-lined and improved.
Community Pantry Coordinator Terri Sharpe was impressed with the behaviours on display.
"Young minds tend to see the world differently to those that have been around a little longer, and it was refreshing to see students think outside the square and come up with creative ways to problem solve," she said.
Intergenerational engagement also allows for a sharing of experiences, skills, and wisdom.
As one Pantry volunteer stated, "It was refreshing to engage with these young people. They were helpful, responsive and didn't complain - not once! They're a credit to their parents and their school."
Montessori teacher Katherine Shearer explained the importance of community work and its role as a key facet of the Montessori Adolescent Program.
"By volunteering and working hard, our students are developing empathy as well as capacities to become independent adults who make meaningful contributions to their society.
"We are also fortunate to be working with the neighbouring Community Garden, where students are authentically learning science and circular economics through gardening," she said.
With children exposed to the volunteering process at an early age more likely to take those values with them into later life, partnerships like these - between the Community Pantry, the Community Garden, and the Montessori Adolescent Program - are helping to ensure Margaret River's future looks bright.
Pantry Day is Fridays between 10am and 1pm at 41 Clarke Road, Margaret River. All are welcome, with a suggested donation of $10 per bag (cash and card available).
For more info, visit facebook.com/margaretrivercommunitypantry
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.