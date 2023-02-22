Celebration of culture on the coast | Bunuru Festival 2023

One of the region's most popular festivals will return to Riflebutts Reserve next month, to celebrate the changing of the seasons and recognise the importance of traditional Wadandi culture to the region.
The Undalup Bunuru Festival will be hosted by MC and award-winning actor Kelton Pell and will feature entertainment, workshops and activities aimed at expanding locals' understanding of Country.
"Bunuru is one of the six seasons of the Noongar calendar, and represents the second summer - one of the warmest times of year," Wadandi cultural custodian Iszaac 'Zac' Webb explained.
"It's your last chance to really enjoy living the coastal life.
"It's starting to transition now, we're seeing the marri flower and a lot of coastal berries are finishing up along the south coast and as you head towards Albany, it's almost like a wave that goes through the country as the season changes.
"For our mob, it's a time when you can be down by the coast still. It's a great time of ngari, when the salmon come back onto country.
"As the salmon come, we also expect dolphin and shark to come not long after.
"It's a time to be on the ocean, to be enjoying the bountiful parts of living on country during that summer period.
"It's time to soak up the sun and the sand."
Mr Webb said the Undalup Association was keen to build a wider understanding of culture, and welcome locals of all ages to learn more about their own region.
The festival will include hip hop and traditional music performances, dance and crafts workshops, storytelling, a live collaborative mural project, food trucks, and kite-making displays.
Mr Webb said people in the south west were particularly receptive to traditional culture.
"I think it's that sense of feeling connected to country, they know they have connected to animals and plants and they feel that love for country, but sometimes they might not know how to explain or understand that.
"It's about knowing that we're all intrinsically tied to all those things - we are all related to the rock just as much as the tree, but also as much as the whale or the dolphin.
"As cultural custodians, we're here to help facilitate that process between people and country, and trying to explain why you love it so much.
"If we look after country, she'll look after us."
The 2023 Bunuru Festival is on Saturday March 11, 2023 at Riflebutts Reserve, Prevelly from 1.00pm to 7.00pm.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/undalup
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
