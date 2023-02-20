Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Glenbrae Gardens to host River Angels fundraiser

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:36pm
Enjoy an afternoon in the stunning Glenbrae Gardens in the name of charity for the annual River Angels Garden Party on March 6. Picture supplied.

Local cancer support charity River Angels will be holding their annual garden party fundraiser at the beautiful Glenbrae Gardens on Sunday 5 March.

