Glenbrae Gardens to host River Angels fundraiser

Local cancer support charity River Angels will be holding their annual garden party fundraiser at the beautiful Glenbrae Gardens on Sunday 5 March.
Attendees can enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, local wines, beer and food while live and silent auctions, and raffles will feature a huge selection of artwork, photography, jewellery, accommodation, wine, tours, health and wellbeing packages.
Last year's garden party raised a whopping $25,000 for the charity, with 100 percent of the funds used to help locals and their families affected by cancer.
Attendees were impressed by the range of items on offer, while auctioneer Andrew Wynne kept proceedings lively and entertaining.
River Angels founder Lynda Donovan said she was always humbled by the support that the charity received.
"I am so very grateful to all of our sponsors who donate funds, items or services which can be auctioned or used in our raffles," she said.
"These local businesses are very generous and we could not do this fundraiser without their support.
"I would also like to thank our committee and volunteers who help to put this event together, and Glenbrae Gardens for allowing us to use their beautiful property at no charge.
"I hope that our community members will come along and enjoy a wonderful afternoon whilst helping us to raise much needed funds."
Tickets ($60pp) include delicious canapes, local wines and beers, and uplifting, Eastern-inspired gypsy sounds from local band Freeway South.
There will also be door prizes and raffles drawn on the day, and the rare opportunity to tour the beautiful Glenbrae Gardens estate.
The River Angels Garden Party is at 942 Rosa Glen Road, Rosa Glen on Sunday March 5 from 3pm to 6pm. For tickets, visit www.trybooking.com/CFBUN
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
