Gnarabup swimmer taking Rotto plunge | Meet the Local

When Margaret River woman Tori Johnson takes her first steps into the water on the morning of the 2023 Rottnest Channel Swim, she'll have some pretty important people by her side - in person, and in spirit.
She will embark on her very first 'Rotto Swim' this weekend alongside her father, sister and cousin, having never swum such a lengthy distance.
"The longest I generally do is what we call a 'double Narda', which is going to Narda Ave [from Gnarabup] and back twice, about 3.4 kilometres."
Increasing her distances ahead of the Swim has meant plenty of time in the water for the busy tourism and marketing specialist, who runs her own media management business from central Margaret River.
She returned to the South West after a stint working on the east coast and now lives not far from the beach with her partner Tim and devoted dog, Dusty.
"I've always liked the ocean, but it's only been since I moved back here that I've really gotten into ocean swimming. My sister's always been into it, and our whole Johnson family just loves the ocean.
Johnson recently completed the Busselton Jetty Swim for the second time, shaving 5 minutes off her previous record thanks to a dedicated training program and support she draws from a tight-knit local swimming community.
"It's such a great group of women, it's impossible to not be enthusiastic about life and swimming when you're around them. I'm doing a few sessions with Charlie at Swimming Women, she's always giving advice on techniques and how to swim in swell, in chop and with all that the ocean brings when you're swimming.
"Busselton felt a bit easier this year, I was more accustomed to swimming in the ocean and not worrying about all the humans around me.
"There are a lot of pool swimmers, and people who don't generally swim in the ocean. It's easy to get kicked and swum into. Last year I was really aware of that, but this year I felt a lot more focused on where I was going."
When Johnson jumps into the water on Saturday, she will be swimming with the memory of her ocean-loving uncle Rob, who passed away unexpectedly in 2021 at the age of 67.
"He was really really healthy, he swam every day down at Balmoral Beach in Sydney and was the President of the Balmoral Beach Club for a long time," she said of the shock loss.
"Dad is stoked to be doing the Rottnest Swim with his two daughters and his nephew, it's a little way of honouring Rob's memory. We'll have a beer for him at the pub after the swim, for sure."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.