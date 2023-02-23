Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Gnarabup swimmer taking Rotto plunge | Meet the Local

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River local Tori Johnson is about to embark on her first ever Rottnest Channel Swim alongside her father, sister and cousin - with the support of a tight-knit local swimming community behind her. Pictures supplied.

When Margaret River woman Tori Johnson takes her first steps into the water on the morning of the 2023 Rottnest Channel Swim, she'll have some pretty important people by her side - in person, and in spirit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.