Count your possums: South West residents on board for annual Ringtail Tally

If you love native wildlife, it's time to grab your torches and spotlights to help count the region's Western Ringtail possums for the ninth annual Ringtail Tally.
The surveys can be carried out in your garden, on your property or in a nearby bushland reserve - and with Western Ringtail possums listed as critically endangered, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR) says every survey counts.
"The Ringtail Tally is a brilliant way to get involved with science on your doorstep," Lyndsey Cox, the Research and Citizen Science Officer at Nature Conservation said.
"It's really easy to take part and every record really does count by adding to our understanding of where the critically endangered Western Ringtail possum or 'Nguraren' is found across the South-West."
The tally aims to improve knowledge and awareness of Western Ringtails living in urban areas.
Since it began, the tally has expanded beyond the original Geographe Bay catchment area and now Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, Leschenault Catchment Council and Wirambi Landcare all help to facilitate the count.
Citizen scientists are encouraged to record sightings of possums at the same location during the month, with results shared with the community and recorded on the WA Threatened Species Database.
(NCMRR) said the estimated remaining population size in the wild is less than 8,000 mature individuals, with a decreasing trend.
"Recent research predicts there is a very high chance Western Ringtails could be extinct within 20 years if action to protect populations and their habitat isn't enacted immediately."
Ms Cox said ringtails are smaller than the more common Brushtail possum and can be identified by the long thin tail with a white tip.
"Western Ringtails use fence lines and trees to travel from their drey or nest to a favourite feeding spot. All you need to spot these engaging animals is a head torch and a bit of patience," she said.
Data from the tally is used as a reference for population trends, future planning decisions and conservation projects.
The Ringtail Tally runs from April 8 to May 7, 2023.
Registrations are now open at www.natureconservation.org.au
This project is delivered by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, in partnership with South West Catchments Council, and Shire of Augusta Margaret River through the Environmental Management Fund.
