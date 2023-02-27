Augusta-Margaret River Mail
What wood you create? Cowaramup project to challenge and inspire

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:00pm
What can you create on a simple piece of wood? The Woven 'Elements' art project is calling for local artists to flex their creative muscles. Picture supplied.

A quirky new community project is calling for local creatives to transform a simple block of wood into a beautiful piece of art.

