What wood you create? Cowaramup project to challenge and inspire

A quirky new community project is calling for local creatives to transform a simple block of wood into a beautiful piece of art.
Dubbed 'Elements', the project will culminate in a community art exhibition on Saturday April 1, where the 24cm x 15cm MDF blocks will be displayed and offered for sale.
The idea is the brainchild of Cowaramup's Woven arts and crafts group.
"The exhibition is to be a Woven fundraiser, with all money raised from the sales of the blocks going towards assisting our non-profit, volunteer-run organisation to continue to provide our creative and wellbeing workshops and events," Alice Boyd, Woven Chairperson explained.
Creatives can collect their wooden blocks from three locations - Mukau Giftware and Gallery and Reborn Code both in the centre of Cowaramup, and Drapery in Margaret River's Main Street.
The blocks can then be transformed using whatever medium inspires the artists, then returned to one of the three collection stores by Sunday March 19.
"We are asking all artists to put a price on their completed work, and if sold, this sale value will be the artist's donation to Woven," Ms Boyd explained.
Artworks will be on display at the one-night-only exhibition event at the Cowaramup Hall on the evening of Saturday, April 1.
Ms Boyd said as well as raising funds for the community collective, the project was a chance for local people to test their creativity within the limits of the wooden blocks.
"We sincerely appreciate the time and effort that goes into every piece of art," she said.
"It is our hope and intention that a lot of fun, inspiration and satisfaction is part of the creative process too.
"We can't wait to see all of the different works of art that our creative community produces."
The Woven 'Elements' art show is free to attend, but RSVPs are essential at www.woven.org.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
