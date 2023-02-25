Sowing the seeds of a strong local garden community | In Your Patch

I was at a local hardware store and started chatting to a fellow patron about edible seedlings and such, as one does.
We were looking at leeks and considering if they were worth planting given their $3-plus price at the supermarket.
I mentioned what I thought was a well-known growing tip and this fellow gardener admitted she would have planted them incorrectly without the knowledge I had just imparted, so I thought I'd share it on here too.
Now is the time to plant leeks.
When you buy them in seedling punnets they come in small groups within each cell, ranging from a half dozen to twenty or so in each.
Times that by six and that's a lot of leeks.
Like all plants, leeks need room to grow.
If you pull that cell out and plant it in one spot, you'll have 6 plus leeks all fighting each other for any available nutrients, sunlight, space and water.
So how do you separate these tiny seedlings no larger than a needle?
Grab an empty ice cream container and half fill it with room temperature water.
Gently remove the cells from the punnets and place them in the water.
Leave them for a few hours and the soil around each cell will slowly fall away from the roots.
You can speed up the process by gently manipulating the cell with your fingers but you must be gentle.
You do not want to damage the very fine root systems.
Carefully separate each tiny leek seedling.
It is these that you need to plant with finesse about 15cm apart with half the green part of the plant also placed under the soil.
This will ensure your leeks fix into the soil properly and grow thick, straight and sturdy.
What else to plant right now?
Onions - follow the above advice, peas with a good trellis.
Potatoes.
Lettuce (I like Frizzmo and Baby Butternut as if you pick from the outside you'll get months of harvesting from these varieties) and Asian greens can go in as long as it's not too hot.
It's time for some seed to be sown directly into beds including carrots, swedes, radishes, turnips and parsnips.
And a favourite - the love it or hate it but there's not many in-betweeners - coriander.
It's time to start seed trays of all the brassicas.
Speaking of seeds, passionate gardener Indi Nikulinsky has started a Community Pantry Seed Swap cupboard.
Anyone is welcome on-site at 41 Clark road every Friday Pantry Day 10am to 1pm to bring in seeds of their own, swap them over for others in the cupboard, bring in cuttings, pot up seedlings at home and bring those in, chat to other gardening enthusiasts, discuss gardening tips and tricks, leave advice on what grows well in the region (or doesn't), and anything else gardening related.
As Indi has written on the cupboard: "Give what you grow, take what you will sow."
What a wonderful community-driven initiative at the very heart of the 'Give what you can, receive what you need' philosophy of the Community Pantry.
And on that note, why not share around some of the surplus fruit and veg many a backyard gardener is bound to have right now.
Zucchinis, avos, cucumbers, tomatoes, and stone fruit are all in abundance.
I'm pulling all zucchini and tomato plants out right now, adding organic matter to the beds, a layer of mulch and then after a good watering (or rain... think I'll be waiting a while for that), planting up with some of the seeds and seedlings listed above.
Don't let fruit and veg go to waste or heaven forbid compost it - share it around with neighbours and friends, take it down to the soup kitchen, or bring it in to the Community Pantry at 41 Clark road Thursdays 9 to 11am or Friday mornings before 10am when our Pantry Day opens to our community.
Happy gardening everyone.
Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School Kitchen Garden Program.
Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) in the Margaret River region.
