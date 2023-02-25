Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Sowing the seeds of a strong local garden community | In Your Patch

By Terri Sharpe
February 25 2023 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passionate green thumb local Indianja Nikulinsky (right) with son Zayn, partner Nicolas Lartiga and the Community Pantry Seed Swap initiative Indi has started on Friday Pantry Day. Picture supplied.

I was at a local hardware store and started chatting to a fellow patron about edible seedlings and such, as one does.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.