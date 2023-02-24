A warm Wadandi welcome for vintage workers | Photos

Locals and new arrivals in the South West to work during the region's busy vintage season were given a warm welcome from traditional custodians, and tourism and wine industry leaders.
The event, held at the Pioneer Park Amphitheatre in Cowaramup on Thursday evening, gave vineyard workers a chance to enjoy some quality music thanks to local musician Dan White, before a formal welcome from Amanda Whiteland, chief executive of the Margaret River Wine Association.
Ms Whiteland detailed the latest conditions amongst the vineyards and how the vintage season was progressing, noting that some teams were unable to attend the event due to already-busy picking schedules.
Chair of the Margaret River Busselton Association, Stuart Hicks asked the crowd to raise their hands to signify the length of time they had lived or had family in the region.
With only a handful able to say their families had been in the area for two or more generations, Mr Hicks paid tribute to the Wadandi custodians who work to share their culture, stories and language with longtime locals and visitors.
Dr Wayne 'Wonitji' Webb of the Undalup Association joined Mr Hicks onstage and welcomed the workers to the region, alongside his son and fellow Wadandi custodian, Zac Webb.
The crowd was then given an explanation of the Noongar seasons and their significance to the South West region, as well as the story of the Cowara, or purple crowned lorikeet for which the town of Cowaramup is named.
Mr Webb then lit smokebush in a prepared drum and welcomed a long line of attendees who took a moment to bathe in the cleansing smoke and daub themselves with ochre to signify their connection to Country.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.