Festival digs deep into South West food gardens

A group of local residents with carefully curated 'edible' gardens are preparing to open the gates on their properties to showcase the region's backyard food-growing capabilities.
The annual Edible Gardens festival offers the chance to see some of the South West's most inspiring food gardens and learn how they can transfer some of the ideas back to their own homes.
Festival organisers Trevor Paddenburg and Valerie Vallee said this year's program featured all-new edible gardens, each with a focus on growing fruit and vegetables, building soil health, composting, reducing waste and sustainable living.
"You'll get to pick up knowledge, ideas and inspiration from the gardeners - some who are real local experts when it comes to wastewater or soils," Ms Vallee said.
"And you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at their plots, which range from small suburban blocks to acreage properties, some well-established and some that are a work in progress.
"Given the incredible feedback from last year's event, we're excited to bring it back to the community in 2023."
Anthony and Katie Smith's suburban block in Brookfield has been transformed into a productive, functional and beautiful place to raise their kids and feed the family.
Mr Smith runs wastewater management consultancy Water Wally and the garden demonstrates how to capture, store and save water through fruit trees and vegetable beds irrigated with greywater and the use of compost loos, ponds, a rain garden and more.
Former-flower farmer Linda Moran has created a netted 'food forest', with stone-fruit, figs, guavas, pears, apples, cherries and bananas, and a huge variety of native and exotic flowers, vegetables and perennials.
Gillian Pearce's 2000 square metres at Reserve on Redgate boasts an emerging permaculture garden.
"I attended last year's festival...Now that my own edible garden is taking shape, I'm really excited to share it with others in the community," she said.
Gardens in the Witchcliffe Ecovillage will also be on display, including a trio of neighbouring households with abundant food gardens, and a demonstration from the Ecovillage's horticulture manager Mark Tupman.
In Cowaramup, festivalgoers can check out Jacquie Nichol and partner Ryan's more wild approach to edible gardening (with two energetic dogs to factor in).
Ticketholders can also visit Burnside Organic Farm, learning how to grow avocados and capers, and trying a wine from the cellar door at the same time.
Mr Paddenburg said locals could learn more about growing fruit and veggies, and living more sustainably, from an impressive cross section of the community.
"It's been so fascinating to meet our region's green thumbs, hear their stories and visit their incredible gardens," he said. "Now, we can't wait to share the experience with our community."
Ms Vallee said there was an "immense bank" of local knowledge available to those wanting to develop their own edible gardens.
"Whether you're already growing your own food or want to make a start, don't miss this chance to get up close and personal with experienced green thumbs," she said.
"We'll also be recruiting volunteers soon to help make the Edible Gardens Festival more amazing than ever, so stay tuned for volunteering opportunities."
Edible Gardens Festival 2023 runs from May 20- 21 in the Margaret River region. Tickets ($23 plus booking fee) are on sale at www.ediblegardensfestival.au.
The festival is delivered with support from the AMR Shire, the Margaret River Community Pantry and the Margaret River Regional Environment Centre.
