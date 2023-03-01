Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Festival digs deep into South West food gardens

March 1 2023 - 3:30pm
Jacquie Nichol wanted edible food amongst a habitat full of birds, bees and bugs that didn't require hours of work, and that their exuberant dogs couldn't destroy. You can see the fruits of her labour at the upcoming 2023 Edible Gardens Festival. Picture supplied.

A group of local residents with carefully curated 'edible' gardens are preparing to open the gates on their properties to showcase the region's backyard food-growing capabilities.

