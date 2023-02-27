Hawks fall to Cowaramup in Gloucester Park thriller

VASSE and Margaret River Hawks were unlucky losers in two outstanding games of A-Grade cricket in the Busselton-Margaret River competition on Saturday.
Vasse continued their excellent first season in A-Grade ranks by coming agonisingly close to a huge upset against the ladder leaders Yallingup-Oddbods, while Hawks went down in a thriller to Cowaramup at Gloucester Park.
In the other A-Grade game Dunsborough consolidated their spot in the finals by beating St Marys on a great batting track at the Dunsborough Playing Fields.
Meanwhile on a personal achievement level, Michael Earl played his 400th game for Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club on Saturday, joining a rare list of those who have played 400 games in the BMRCA competition.
Vasse notched a superb total of 186 all out against Yallingup-Oddbods after batting first on a tricky deck at Bovell Park, with Nathan Bradbury (46 off 34 balls) coming to grips with the conditions the best.
YOBS were in strife in their reply at 6-110 despite hard-hitting thirties from Justin Gilbert and Haig Colombera.
Brad Kearney and Chris Dendle took three scalps each for Vasse, only for YOBS to finally scrape home on 9-187, with the last pair at the crease and only 10 balls remaining.
At Margaret River, the hosts were contained to 159 all out with Shane Joyce (48) playing a fine attacking role, against a Cowaramup pace attack led by Connor Oates (3-14).
Cowaramup's new opener Chris McLean (not to be confused with the Margaret River opener of the same name) then gave a taste of exactly what the Bulls need for the finals, scoring a highly disciplined innings of 82, though he was badly missed twice in the field by Hawks, before he was stumped in the dying overs to see the game delicately poised at 8-149.
Tailenders Dan Williams and Josh van Zyl finally scraped the winning three runs off the first ball of the 50 th over to see the Bulls claim an exciting victory.
At Dunsborough, St Marys tallied 116 with Nick Barr (31) and a guest appearance from Danny Hatton (26) getting them into three figures.
Offspinner Chris Reagan was all class for Dunsborough, returning outstanding figures of 5-14 from 10 overs with 6 maidens.
Chasing 117 to win, Dunsborough gave imports Mathew Lowe (68 not out) and Nathan Chadburn (28) first use of the crease, and they did not disappoint as Dunsborough cantered home by eight wickets.
In the minor grades, Margaret River Hawks claimed their first C-Grade win of the season by beating Cowaramup at Gloucester Park, thanks to Banjo Watkins (104 off 71 balls).
Cowaramup's Pierce Coughlan was finally dismissed for 77, within reach of what would have been a record third consecutive century for his club.
Meanwhile at Nannup, a maiden century from Ross Ligtermoet (102) and a knock of 91 from Jamie Liston saw YOBS set a club C-Grade opening partnership record.
Vasse had the better of YOBS Academy at Vasse with Jacques Martinson (46 not out) hitting hard for the victors, while at Churchill Park, St Marys were comfortably overtaken by Dunsborough.
In B-Grade cricket, Dunsborough won an 8-run thriller over St Marys by totalling 150 (young Charlie Siney hitting 64) and then bowling out the visitors for 142.
Peter Grygorcewicz (37 not out) nearly got Saints home with a 10th wicket stand of 24 with Bernie Zahra, before Nathan McClymont claimed the winning wicket for Dunsborough.
The other B-Grade game saw Yallingup-Oddbods come up trumps after bowling out Vasse for 86 (Jared Mott taking 3-9) and losing five wickets in the chase.
