'Biggest turnout in years' as Gas Bay delivers the goods

Some of the state's best bodyboarders converged on Gas Bay in Margaret River over the weekend for the 2023 Think Mental Health WA Bodyboard Championships.
The event was back at Gas Bay after a four year hiatus, and the break turned it on for the riders with hollow tubes and big ramps delivering some epic battles across the event.
Seven WA champions were crowned in clean, consistent 3-4ft waves.
"This was the biggest turnout we've had for this event in many, many years," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks.
"It was so good to welcome back some of WA's best bodyboarders and see them rubbing shoulders with the new generation of talent we have coming through the ranks."
Kai De Legh (Perth) defended his State Title from 2022, with a perfect 10-point ride sealing victory in the dying moments of the blue ribbon Open Men's final.
De Legh threw down a massive flip to overtake event standout and Margaret River local Ben Veitch in enthralling battle, that saw the lead change hands many times.
De Legh finished on a two-wave combined total of 17.47, leaving Veitch in second, his brother Josh De Legh (North Beach), in third and Chad Jackson (Dunsborough), in fourth.
Current Open Women's Australian Champion Ebony Schell (Mindarie) showed he's the best in the country, claiming her fourth consecutive State Title with an impressive performance in the powerful waves on offer.
Schell will look to depend her crown at the National Titles in Port Macquarie, NSW in August.
Joe Jordanoff (Dunsborough), added another State Title to his long list of achievements with one of the best performances in recent years in the Drop Knee division.
Jordanoff drew from his years of competition experience to win with a combination of technical and difficult manoeuvres.
Jordanoff took down reigning State Champion Mark Boehm (Woodlands), Barry Hammond (Dunsborough) and Joel Hughan (Trigg) in the final.
"The move to Gas Bay has been a great one in my opinion and the waves were as good as it gets for a competition," said Jordanoff.
Chad Jackson made a welcome return to the State Title competition with a win in the hotly contested Over-35 Masters division. Jackson flipped and spun his way to an impressive two-wave total of 16.06 (from a possible 20) on his way to the win ahed of Jordanoff, Sean Oberholzer (Yallingup) and Michael Reid (Margaret River).
"It's been at least sixteen years since I competed in one of these events, but with such a good forecast I was thrilled to pull on a competition jersey again after so long," he said.
Sean Oberholzer (Dunsborough) captured his first State Title the Over-45 Grand Masters division with great wave selection and clean finishes getting him the win.
Riley Schell (Mindarie) won the Under-18 Junior Boys, while Stirling Stilwell (Cottesloe) won the Under-16 Cadet Boys division.
