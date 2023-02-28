Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

South West organisations win big at nbn awards

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radio Margaret River's Pip Mattiske (centre) with Danielle and Vik from the Busselton Jetty, both successful in their nominations for the 2023 Innovate with nbn Grants Program. Picture supplied.

The two South West finalists in the 2023 Innovate with nbn Grants Program have come away from last week's awards ceremony with funding secured to proceed with new projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.