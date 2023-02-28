South West organisations win big at nbn awards

The two South West finalists in the 2023 Innovate with nbn Grants Program have come away from last week's awards ceremony with funding secured to proceed with new projects.
Busselton Jetty and Radio Margaret River (RMR) received $15,000 each for the tourism and arts categories respectively, with representatives from both organisations travelling to Canberra to accept the awards in person.
"Being recognised by a leading organisation in the digital world like nbn confirms that what we are doing in Margaret River to connect the community is worthwhile," RMR Station Manager Pip Mattiske told the Mail.
"It means a lot to all of the team at RMR to be rewarded for the thousands of volunteer hours that have been spent creating and nurturing this important community platform."
Ms Mattiske said community support was central to the funding boost.
"I'm so grateful to live in a community that embraces innovation and the arts so wholeheartedly," she said.
"We still need the community's backing to continue what we've started, please support us by subscribing, buying merchandise and tuning in via radiomargaretriver.com."
Lisa Shreeve, chief executive of the Busselton Jetty said nbn funding would be used to expand the Jetty's online virtual school excursion program, streaming interactive educational tours of the Underwater Observatory to schools anywhere in Australia.
"This grant will bring marine life into schools across Australia, providing opportunity for students to discover the aquatic realm in an immersive, curriculum-based virtual learning environment," Ms Shreeve said.
"Students will connect with marine life in its natural habitat, from the comfort of the classroom or anywhere! An experience made possible by nbn technology.
"This award is fitting recognition for the fantastic work the Busselton Jetty Science Team does to provide engaging educational material for students and visitors."
The Busselton Jetty Marine Education program, which is also supported by Rio Tinto, is set to launch 'phase one' for testing during Term 1.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
