Locals flock to Eagles Heritage for open day | Photos

We thank everyone who took the time to attend last week's Eagles Heritage Locals' Day.
It was wonderful to welcome more than 180 community members who came out to encounter the magnificent birds of prey in residence at our sanctuary.
We hope the event has helped to raise awareness about the importance of protecting birds of prey and their habitats.
Eagles Heritage is WA's largest sanctuary for birds of prey.
Its prime purpose is to rescue and rehabilitate injured and orphaned birds.
The site has up to 90 birds in its care at any given time.
Wherever possible, these birds are released after their rehabilitation.
Birds that can care for themselves don't stay with us.
The sanctuary has enjoyed support from our community since founders Phil and Kathy Pain opened the doors in 1987.
This support has continued since Phil and Kathy's well-earned retirement, when the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) took it over in 2021.
Local businesses such as Pharmacy 777 Margaret River, the Margaret River Vet Hospital, Margaret River Agricultural Services and many others donate valuable time and resources to help provide care for the birds.
As a non-profit organisation, MRBTA's Capes Foundation relies on ticket sales, retail purchases and donations to continue to care for the birds.
Our community's enthusiasm and interest in the work is truly appreciated.
We encourage locals who have not visited Eagles Heritage for years-or maybe have never been here-to come out, have a look and attend a flight show.
Bring your friends and help spread the word. All the details are available at eaglesheritage.com.au.
Those who are interested to help care for local wildlife might also take a look at the work of our partner, Owl Friendly Margaret River, which is tackling the insidious problem of poisoning of nocturnal birdlife and other fauna by rodenticides.
You can find out more at owlfriendly.org.au.
In coming months we will be enhancing the information on display.
We are partnering with the Undalup Association to provide interpretation on the flora found throughout the beautiful bushland.
We're also working to secure funding to continue aviary improvements.
We look forward to working closely with our community to build on the important work started by Phil and Kathy over three decades ago.
Today the wonderful Capes Foundation team of expert carers and handlers is supported by the best available scientific advice and with the Pains' continued enthusiasm and knowledge.
Stuart Hicks - Chair: Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.