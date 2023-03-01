Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Locals flock to Eagles Heritage for open day | Photos

By Stuart Hicks
March 1 2023 - 2:00pm
More than 180 locals stepped out to enjoy the Eagles Heritage Locals' Day, hosted by the MRBTA's Capes Foundation. Pictures by Ovis Creative.

We thank everyone who took the time to attend last week's Eagles Heritage Locals' Day.

