Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Berry Farm Family Fun Run returns for second year

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 1 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Joyce and Charlie Gray at the 2022 Berry Farm Family Fun Run. This year's run will take place at The Berry Farm in Rosa Glen on Sunday March 26. Picture by Neil Gomersall.

The Berry Farm Family Fun Run is back on this month, and registrations are open for those wanting to tackle the picturesque course through one of the South West's most beloved destinations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.