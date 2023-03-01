Berry Farm Family Fun Run returns for second year

The Berry Farm Family Fun Run is back on this month, and registrations are open for those wanting to tackle the picturesque course through one of the South West's most beloved destinations.
Run coordinator Adrian Castle said competitors at last year's inaugural event enjoyed a "perfect day".
"It was actually raining this time last year, and the runners loved it - a few of the British competitors made comments that it was very much like running back home," he said.
The run will take on a similar format to the 2022 event, with a few changes.
"It's the same concept as last year, the course is slightly different with a bit more of a bush trail section, but the idea is the same - come along and enjoy the beautiful grounds of The Berry Farm, whether you're challenging yourself on the course or cheering on the runners," Mr Castle said.
Over 100 runners took up the challenge last year, with adults and children taking on the 15 kilometre, 5 kilometre or 3 kilometre kids' course.
"It's very community-based, it's about getting out there and having a go, if people want to walk the five kms or it's their first ever run, they can be out there most of the day if they want to take their time," Mr Castle said.
"There are the Katie Lovises and Kate Bevilaquas of the world, clocking up incredible times, but we also want the first timers, that's what the running community is all about."
With an early Sunday morning start - the first run begins at 7.30am - the team at The Berry Farm will be on hand to provide great coffee to the earlybirds, with food and drinks also available.
"Special mention has to be made to the awesome Berry Farm crew who support the event and the runners," Mr Castle said.
"As well as all the local individuals and businesses who have generously donated prizes for our top performers on the day."
The Berry Farm Family Fun Run will be held at The Berry Farm in Rosa Glen on Sunday March 26, with the 15 kilometre event starting at 7.30am.
To register for the run and find out more information, visit www.facebook.com/Theberryfarmfamilyfunrun
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
