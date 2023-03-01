Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Montessori high school program off to a great start

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 1 2023 - 12:30pm
Margaret River Montessori School Principal Lisa Fenton says the school's Adolescent Program the result of hard work from a dedicated group of parents and supporters.

It's a big year for the Margaret River Montessori School, with it's thirtieth anniversary celebrations aligning with the first year of the school's secondary education Adolescent Program (AP).

