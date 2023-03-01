Montessori high school program off to a great start

It's a big year for the Margaret River Montessori School, with it's thirtieth anniversary celebrations aligning with the first year of the school's secondary education Adolescent Program (AP).
Principal Lisa Fenton said the program, which saw the school open the shire's only alternative to Margaret River SHS, was the result of around two years of hard work from a dedicated sub-committee of the school board.
"It truly has been such a team effort," Mrs Fenton said.
"From design, Shire liaison, construction, sourcing materials and equipment, to recruitment, financing, site management, government approvals and enrolments. It has all been done, with efficiency, timeliness and a lot of love."
A team of parents with relevant expertise worked alongside Mrs Fenton and Finance and Administration Manager Helen Miller, and soon the students will move into a purpose-built, sustainably designed building overlooking the school's natural wetland and adjacent to the MRREC Community Garden.
The AP students currently work in the Community Gardens and assist with the Community Pantry every Friday as part of their community service activities.
Within the program, teachers assist students to ask questions and seek solutions to real needs within their school and local communities.
"Students come up with ideas for how to solve these problems, including by using their entrepreneurial skills to set up a small business from the ground up planning, market research, branding, executing, accounting and reflection," said teacher Demi Wright.
"This fosters initiative, individual responsibility and group cooperation, thereby reinforcing the school's mission of preparing adolescents for adulthood in the real world.
"Without even realising it the students have covered all of the state required curriculum and more in a truly integrated way - AND it has been meaningful, purposeful and authentic."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
