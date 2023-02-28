Mindful Earth owner vows to push forward with communal living vision

The owner of the Karridale property which earlier this month attracted more than $130,000 in fines says he plans to continue his pursuit of a dream to create communal living opportunities in the South West despite the legal setbacks.
"I had an idea that this was going to be the way it turned out," Boh Morel told the Mail this week when asked about the outcome of the court case brought forward by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
"Setbacks don't stop us, these are just new opportunities to connect with people who can help us achieve this goal."
That goal, according to Mr Morel and his supporters, is to allow communities to be established on private land, while adhering to local government planning guidelines.
For that to occur, he said some guidelines and laws needed to change.
"I really want to make it possible for communities to happen in this shire," he said.
"Communities on one titled lot, where people can live and commune together, farm together and create together, within the law.
"Shire planning laws don't currently allow for that."
Mr Morel said he felt it was important to state for the Court that he believed the Shire's prosecutions for non-permitted buildings were driven by his desire to welcome multiple people to live on the property.
"It was always really about not being able to have people stay here," he said.
"That's what I felt I needed to tell the court.
"They just gave us an ultimatum, they weren't willing to work with us.
"We always said we'd work with the council to get the permits, but unfortunately we couldn't move forward."
Mr Morel - known legally as Brett Murrell - was handed more than $132,000 in fines and court costs after he appeared in Busselton Magistrates Court on February 16 to answer charges around the use of his Karridale property.
In the statement, the Shire said Mr Morel was convicted of two charges of undertaking development without approval on his property under the Planning and Development Act 2005.
"These included using the land as a camping ground and for large-scale events. The third charge related to undertaking building work in contravention of the Building Act 2011," the statement continued.
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said she was satisfied with the outcome of the court case after the Shire commenced the prosecutions in early 2022.
"This has been a long and involved process, however, we're satisfied with the court's decision.
"The case serves as a reminder to us all of the importance of following the rules to ensure developments and events are safe, environmentally sound, and that any impacts to neighbours and the wider community are well-managed."
The Shire statement said Mr Morel had been ordered to pay fines of $117,500 and $14,606 in costs.
Ms Cristoffanini said the decision confirmed the Shire's position that development rules must be followed in the interests of public safety.
"I urge all property owners to contact our Shire to understand and determine the appropriate approvals before starting any development or events," she said.
Mr Morel said he was now calling out to likeminded people who felt they could help with the cause to make contact via the Mindful Earth social media channels.
"I'll be getting on social media now and stirring it up a bit, I guess. With the property itself, we need funding to be able to support the project.
"Financially we're up in the air, but I feel like there's the right people out there who can help.
"We can be a testing ground for this concept, let's sit down and work out a way that we can build these communities.
"It provides a lot of benefits for the whole community - if we do it right, with help from the Council."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
