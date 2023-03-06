Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Call to Arts: Creatives invited to sign on for 10th Open Studios program

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
Dunsborough artist Sandy Winkle said she was "blown away" with the interest she received during her first time as part of the Margaret River Region Open Studios program in 2022, and said she drew more inspiration to create thanks to the connections and feedback gathered during the 16 day event. Picture supplied.

The countdown is on for artists to register for the 10th anniversary of Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS), with registrations open only until the end of this month.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

