Call to Arts: Creatives invited to sign on for 10th Open Studios program

The countdown is on for artists to register for the 10th anniversary of Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS), with registrations open only until the end of this month.
Creatives located between Busselton and Augusta are invited to register for the art trail, which is now the largest of its kind in Australia.
Artists, photographers, sculptors, potters, metal and woodworkers, jewellers, filmmakers and more open the doors to their studios, workshops and galleries to meet with art lovers, while visitors are able to explore the region and gain an insight into creative processes and inspiration.
MRROS Chair Jim Davies said after breaking visitation records in 2022, he expected the event to attract even more people in its tenth year.
"We won gold at the WA Tourism Awards in November for Festivals and Events, and broke our previous records for visitation with more than 130,000 studio visits so we're expecting great things for 2023," Mr Davies said.
"I encourage artists who have participated in previous years, those new to the event or to the region to join us this year as it's going to be big!"
Dunsborough artist Sandy Winkle participated for the first time in 2022, and said she was blown away with interest and feedback she received.
"It was a wonderful experience to meet so many art enthusiasts and it motivated me to keep being creative. I'm already preparing for this year," she said.
Further south, Karridale artist Heather Lowe said her first MRROS experience was both exciting and challenging.
"There was so much interest and enthusiasm for my studio and what I was creating there," she said.
"Meeting people from so many different walks of life was interesting and fantastic.
"Taking part in the Open Studios event was both hard work and great fun and my preparation for this event generated a new inspirational creativity and focus for my work.
"It has even led to new friendships through the follow up commissioned art it generated. I wouldn't dream of not entering MRROS again."
The program is open to emerging, hobbyist and professional artists of all forms, including painting, photography, sculpture, jewellery, illustration, ceramics and pottery, mixed media, metal, furniture, textiles, printmaking, glass, upcycling and more are welcome to register.
Registrations are open until 31 March 2023 and can be submitted via www.mrropenstudios.com.au.
For more information contact Administration Manager Susie Opie at art@mrros.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.