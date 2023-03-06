Perfect conditions for first Cowaramup Bay Boardriders event

Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their first competition for 2023 on Sunday February 26 at Lefthanders.
Ideal conditions paved the way for some very good surfing, with Max Ghiretti impressing the crowd with an impressive inside tube ride in the first heat of the day.
Special mention also goes out to the U14 Junior Girls, taking on challenging 2-4 foot waves.
Thank you to Cowaramup Pharmacy for sponsoring this event and to all the groms for getting out there and having a go.
Congratulations to all the finalists who each received a voucher to spend at Cowaramup Pharmacy, with a special mention to our encouragement award winners - Angus Taylor in the Under 12 Boys, and Leila Townsend in the Novice division. The Tens Good Vibes awards went to Lucy Kollman and Callum Macdonnell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.