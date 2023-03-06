Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Perfect conditions for first Cowaramup Bay Boardriders event

By Naila Ahola
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:20pm
Ace Flynn goes vertical at the first event of the year for the Cowaramup Bay Boardriders. Picture supplied.
Willow Hynes carves the face of the wave at the first event of the year for the Cowaramup Bay Boardriders. Picture supplied.

Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their first competition for 2023 on Sunday February 26 at Lefthanders.

