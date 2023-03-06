Improved signage a step in the right direction for school safety

Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) is calling for parents to register any incidents upon entry and exit to the school to assist with a proposal to improve signage near the Forest Grove campus.
The proposal would see Main Roads WA install retroreflective signs in 'Aircraft Blue' outside the Bussell Highway location, indicating that the school entrance is within 450 metres.
The push to improve the visibility around the school comes after a number of parents contacted Main Roads to share their concerns over road safety, particularly for vehicles entering and exiting the highway.
Main Roads Network Operations Manager, Alan Roberts acknowledged that the school was "somewhat difficult to see from the road".
"Motorists approaching and/or passing the school entrance may not be aware of the school, and the vehicle turning movements that may be associated with it," Mr Roberts said.
Principal Wendy Roediger said the school had actively pursued ways to reduce the speed limit directly outside the school, with little success.
She said she was pleased to see some measures taken to help motorists' awareness of the campus.
"We will continue to lobby Main Roads regarding this safety issue, so if parents could register any entry or exit incidents with the office it would be greatly appreciated," Ms Roediger said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
