Improved signage a step in the right direction for school safety

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 6 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 12:22pm
Margaret River Independent School principal Wendy Roediger with an example of the proposed signs to improve the school's visibility to motorists on Bussell Highway. Picture supplied.

Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) is calling for parents to register any incidents upon entry and exit to the school to assist with a proposal to improve signage near the Forest Grove campus.

