South West locals embrace dance performance project | Photos, Video

"I used to think art can't change the world... now I feel it is the only thing that can."
So says one of the participants of an ambitious new art project unfolding across regional Western Australia, bringing in more than 100 community members in five locations to share an inspirational story of climate hope.
Produced by Annette Carmichael Projects, The Stars Descend draws together the work of 25 artists in five chapters, with performances created by locals in collaboration with choreographers.
Performances then take place in beautiful bush settings, which can be enjoyed as single chapters or as one 16 day artistic odyssey across Gondwana Link - a 1000km wildlife pathway stretching from Wooditjup (Margaret River) to Garlgula (Kalgoorlie).
The project is the brainchild of Kwoorabup- (Denmark) based choreographer and producer Annette Carmichael, and aims to highlight the significance of the protection and revegetation of Gondwana Link.
"The Stars Descend tells a contemporary story that is inspired and informed by consultation with First Nations Elders, scientists, artists and ecological groups," Ms Carmichael explained.
"It is co-created by some of WA's most impactful artists and will be performed by local people who care about the incredible ecology of their community.
"Stars are powerful symbols of hope, agency, and action.
"They represent ideas of deep time and the interconnectedness of people and the natural world. The aim of this project is to create extraordinary memories that will transform how people see and care for country."
Locals in the Margaret River region have been hard at work rehearsing for the upcoming first chapter of the series, to be held at a picturesque property on Wallcliffe Road*.
Grace, from Witchcliffe, said she was inspired by the power of dance and artistic expression.
"I can't wait to get out there on Boodja with these local heroes and dance our love of place," she said.
"Opening hearts and minds to the wonder and hope of our time."
The project draws locals from a wide range of backgrounds including farmers, scientists, conservationists, nurses and artists, with varying levels of performance experience.
"I joined the Stars Descend project to reconnect to contemporary dance after studying and teaching it back in the 80s and 90s," said Julie, a Margaret River local.
"Dancing brings me so much joy and this project has reignited that ... having the opportunity to work with such a wonderful group from the local community has been fabulous.
"We have all connected so quickly through the rehearsals due to the great work by the choreographers and sound production guru."
The Wooditjup artistic team features two renowned choreographers - Janine Oxenham, who recently choreographed Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company's hit show, Panawathi Girl, and Australian Dance Award winner Adelina Larsson Mendoza.
Oxenham joins Co3 Australia dancer, Russell Thorpe as one of two soloists who perform in every chapter of the project as the 'stars'.
Margaret River region locals Simon Walsh (sound design), Anton Blume (projection design) and Anthony Coxeter (dramaturg) have joined the Stars Descend team, while local artist Sky River has a particularly large role in the project, designing the costumes for all performers across the entire Gondwana Link series.
The first chapter of The Stars Descend will be performed on Friday 17 March in Margaret River, with local band Freeway South continuing celebrations following the main performance.
More information and tickets can be found at www.heartlandjourneys.com.au/the-stars-descend
*Ticket holders will be provided the exact address following booking confirmation.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.