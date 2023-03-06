'Yals Gals on Mals' draws great crowd of surfers | Photos

The third annual Yals Gals on Mals surfing event was held at Yallingup on a sunny Saturday, February 25.
It was a fun event for women of all ages and abilities, and attracted 36 entrants.
Event organiser Claire Edwards was supported by the Indian Ocean Longboard Club, with members assisting with infrastructure, ocean safety and judging.
The surf was ideal with head-high waves at Yallingup Main Break for the more experienced, and waist-high waves in the Cove for the less experienced surfers.
For many competitors -especially for a contingent who had travelled from Bunbury - it was the largest surf they had attempted.
Entrants were given a course in judging by Indian Ocean Longboard Club members while several other members sat out in the surf as safety coordinators and instructors.
Not strictly a contest, prizes were awarded for best painted toes on the nose, biggest wave, biggest frother, best wipeout and another prize was given to the surfer who kept their floral headband on the longest.
Indian Ocean Club Committee member Chris Tranthem said he had "never seen so many girls have so much fun in the surf".
Ms Edwards thanked sponsors Dune Distilling Company, Beach Toes by Sambora, Feel Good Inc, Dunsborough Beauty Studio and NISI Collective for their support of the event.
Next year's Yals Gals on Mals is already on the drawing board and Indian Ocean Longboard Club's next club contest will be held on Saturday, March 18.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/indianoceanlongboardclub
