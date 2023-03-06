Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Yals Gals on Mals' draws great crowd of surfers | Photos

By Mick Marlin
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
The third annual Yals Gals on Mals surfing event was held at Yallingup on a sunny Saturday, February 25.

