Margaret River wineries lead national sustainability trends

Winemakers around Australia are upping their green credentials with 40 per cent of wineries committed to making sustainably made wine according to a new report.
The impact report from Sustainable Winegrowing Australia (SWA) found there had been a 48 per cent jump in its membership, with more than 1150 wineries, vineyards and wine businesses moving to become more sustainable.
Leading the nation in adopting the program is our very own wine region, with Margaret River now home to 51 certified members, up from only 18 members in 2020.
Margaret River Wine Association chief executive Amanda Whiteland said while Margaret River crushes less than 2 percent of Australia's total wine grapes, the proportion of SWA program members was far higher, boasting 17 percent of winery members, 8 percent of vineyard members and 14 percent of certified members.
"The innate suitability of Margaret River's land and climate to fine wine viticulture enables vignerons to grow outstanding grapes while working with the environment holistically," Ms Whiteland said.
"The SWA program helps growers and wineries formalise their approach and put continuous improvement at the heart of their sustainability plans.
"It is great to see vineyards and wineries taking their commitment to the next level through certifications."
Ms Whiteland said 40 certified vineyards covered 1,543 hectares, or 26 percent, of the region's vineyards.
"The Margaret River Wine Association is progressing towards an ambitious goal to achieve 100 percent of members compliant to the national SWA program, with 50 percent certified by December 2025."
According to the Association, a growing number of vineyards are embracing reduced chemical use, along with more regulated organic and biodynamic practices to maximise vine health and minimise harm to the surrounding ecology.
At present, 720 hectares, or 12.3 percent of the region's vineyards are certified organic or biodynamic.
An additional 55 hectares of vineyards are in conversion and expected to be certified by the end of 2023.
"There's a big movement happening in the wine industry right now about sustainability, and people are motivated to ... become certified," said SWA's Mardi Longbottom who helped compile the report.
Ms Longbottom said the push to become more sustainable was being driven by a desire to look after natural resources as well as consumer demand.
"The drivers for sustainability are much stronger than ever before," she said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.