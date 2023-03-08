Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River wineries lead national sustainability trends

By Nicky Lefebvre
March 8 2023 - 11:30am
Vanya Cullen (left) of Cullen Wines is a leader in organic and biodynamic winemaking practices, having shifted to 'total organic viticulture' in 1998. Ben and Naomi from Blind Corner (right), one of the certified organic and biodynamic wineries in the Margaret River Wine Region.

Winemakers around Australia are upping their green credentials with 40 per cent of wineries committed to making sustainably made wine according to a new report.

