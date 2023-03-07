The positive power of female leadership in our regions | International Women's Day

Margaret River seems to attract people who have aspirations and drive to pursue a life that foregrounds seeking meaning and purpose with a focus on community and balancing all of that with positive lifestyle and family choices. I can only presume that we have many women in leadership and management roles because it is often women who are conscious of these choices and curating their lives around them. Working in education, which can be a female-dominated arena, we are often seeking more of a gender balance, but what I hope I offer our staff as their leader is a clear focus on family and work/life balance, regardless of their gender or home life circumstances. I also never take my privileged position of working alongside young lives over a long period of time, for granted, and take every opportunity I can to model the values associated with quality leadership - not the 'out the front/up on stage' kind, but leadership qualities that can and need to be called upon in a variety of circumstances - helpfulness, respect, tolerance, empathy, work ethic, leading from behind, kindness, resilience, tenacity - to name a few - to build community leaders at all levels for the future.