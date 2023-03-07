The positive power of female leadership in our regions | International Women's Day

A few weeks ago, I was discussing with my colleagues the upcoming International Women's Day.
We talked about the prominent women in our communities, identifying those who had achieved great things and stood for important causes within our towns and cities.
In minutes, my own list of admirable local women grew.
And grew.
Then I asked a few friends what they thought, and that list ran right off the page.
As I made note of our region's presidents, chief executives, business owners, principals, managers, coordinators and leaders, it became more apparent than ever the impact women have had on our community.
From the earliest inhabitants of this land who continue to share their traditions, stories and learnings with us all, to the youngest locals in our town who balance schoolwork with campaigning for positive progress - in Augusta Margaret River, it's impossible to ignore what women have and continue to achieve.
Last week, I was joined by a group of local leaders at the Margaret River HEART Sound Shell to discuss their collective contributions to the community and to capture this week's front page photo.
To those women, and to the people who have provided comment for this article, I extend my most sincere thanks for your help, camaraderie, perspectives and spirit.
Many of those positions of authority and leadership are elected roles, which demonstrates a strong support of female leadership from our entire community.
This isn't just women backing women - this is men and women of all ages and walks of life, recognising the contributions made to a progressive and bold community.
It's a community in which I am immensely proud to live and work, reflected in the responses I received when I asked one simple question to some of our local female leaders...
Our community has always been progressive. Our first female Shire President, Kath Thompson, was elected three decades ago. 150 years ago early pioneer Fanny Brockman led the campaign for the creation of the Caves reserves - the foundation stone of our Leeuwin Naturalist National Park. Georgiana Molloy, our home-grown botanist, was instrumental in advancing the study of south west flora on the world stage. Women have always been leaders. It's just that now women's leadership roles are being more fully recognised.
The development of women in leadership roles in the arts has happened in part from self-determination, from people of all genders, ethnicities and abilities actively demanding the right of participation and the right to tell stories in their own voices. The benefits from this offers our community access to our rich arts and culture in hopefully an open manner, supporting human connections, our community and collaborations. Arts and arts workers ought to be as respected as any professional practice and defending such a resource needs to be front and centre - it's what fuels me.
I think that we have a high percentage of women in senior management and leadership roles because there is a high proportion of intelligent hardworking accomplished women in the region. I think this offers our community an environment in which our daughters and young women will grow up knowing that leadership roles are a natural fit for them, and that they live in a community in which they will be supported to achieve their dreams.
A large number of qualified and talented people live in the region so we are lucky that there is a big pool of women to choose from. We have the best of both worlds: we are able to live in such a beautiful location and have a challenging and fulfilling career as well. I'd like to acknowledge the huge number of amazing women volunteering their time for various groups, all of which benefits our community, now and for future generations to come.
Often you speak to people and give your address and the common response is 'Oh I would love to live in Margaret River'. I sometimes wonder why, if they would love to, they don't take up the challenge and just do it. I think the women who come here are women who have made strong decisions for their future, be it with a partner or alone. Otherwise, if they have come because of a partner's job, they have risen to the challenge and forged their own place. Women who were born here and stayed here, or have returned after many years away, also had the tenacity to make it happen for themselves. Making their own decisions to make a change or even to survive challenging situations makes women stronger and natural leaders in my view.
We are an inclusive community full of incredible people who value diversity and who encourage, support and celebrate people from all walks of life who step into leadership roles. This is a positive reflection of the strong values within our community where everyone is welcome to be part of the story and play a key role into the future.
Women in this town have always played an important part in building a strong and connected community but perhaps didn't always receive the recognition that they deserved. For so long, women weren't allowed a seat at the table. The women that came before me paved the way for our female leaders of today. The diversity we see around the region is a reflection of the activism from the women who came before me. Women feel more comfortable taking up space now, we have the freedom to choose not to be restricted by outdated gender stereotypes. Collectively we have a voice that is stronger than ever. It is wonderful for my daughters (and all children in the region) to have so many strong, capable, clever, funny women in leadership roles to look up to.
Our region is such an amazing environment where it feels good to live and develop yourself. There is a beautiful region but also a fantastic and supportive community. You can start a new activity and discover a passion where people are encouraging your development. It offers a better balance between men and women in day to day life. It encourages women to develop themselves, building self confidence to find their right place to be. Bringing self achievement and more happiness. It worked for me and I'm still getting inspired from a good bunch of women role models in the community.
I came here in the 70s and the community was full of strong women. They were fierce (and scary) and took no prisoners - great role models. Most of the men my age were sitting out at sea on longboards, so the women formed strong bonds looking after children and earning money. The women of this community are very closely connected to country - we want this place to be good and safe and we are prepared to work hard to make that happen. We enjoy working together and we know the value of this.
Margaret River is a very progressive community on many fronts and I think this is one of them. There are also plenty of males in leadership positions in town, however with this happy balance we have more diversity which creates more inclusivity and decisions made that represents a community as a whole.
I would like to think that women can thrive and rise to leadership positions here because Augusta Margaret River is a diverse and inclusive community. We can continue to look to a future that benefits from the skills and experience of the whole community and provides a role model for girls.
When given the opportunity women do really well in leadership roles which is why we are seeing increasing numbers of women taking up senior management roles in the south west. The community benefits by having female role models for the younger generations, raising daughters in regional Australia, I am grateful that they have access to so many inspirational female role models. I do think it's important to acknowledge that many of these leadership roles are in non-profit organisations rather than private sector corporate roles, where we see a much different picture nationally and globally.
There is a lot of opportunity for women to develop their leadership skills through community groups, and indeed encouragement from current female leaders to support them in this process. This empowers the next generation of female leaders. Women in country areas traditionally, if they see a need in their community, set about finding ways to solve these local issues themselves and I would encourage all young women, where time allows, to follow and support issues and groups that arouse their passion to act.
Margaret River seems to attract people who have aspirations and drive to pursue a life that foregrounds seeking meaning and purpose with a focus on community and balancing all of that with positive lifestyle and family choices. I can only presume that we have many women in leadership and management roles because it is often women who are conscious of these choices and curating their lives around them. Working in education, which can be a female-dominated arena, we are often seeking more of a gender balance, but what I hope I offer our staff as their leader is a clear focus on family and work/life balance, regardless of their gender or home life circumstances. I also never take my privileged position of working alongside young lives over a long period of time, for granted, and take every opportunity I can to model the values associated with quality leadership - not the 'out the front/up on stage' kind, but leadership qualities that can and need to be called upon in a variety of circumstances - helpfulness, respect, tolerance, empathy, work ethic, leading from behind, kindness, resilience, tenacity - to name a few - to build community leaders at all levels for the future.
Margaret River as a town, in my opinion is quite progressive in terms of equal opportunity and I've never felt held back by any person in my endeavours in this town. The benefit for our community and the future is a generation of women who are empowering and encouraging the next generation to embrace a future where anything is possible, regardless of your gender and regardless of the stereotype for leadership and business roles.
I don't think there is an easy or short answer to this question, but it probably lies in a mix of one's privilege, the support they have around them, the industry they work in, how hard they work, and the contribution they seek to make. It is inspiring to work alongside so many talented women here in the region, and I think their diverse knowledge, skills, experiences and beliefs, are critical for shaping our thriving community.
Chatting to wonderful women in the photo this week, it was clear to hear the passion and enthusiasm they shared for this community - the noise was deafening. There have always been women in leadership roles. I had strong female mentors who I watched work alongside male counterparts - their magic, drive and focus inspired me when I was growing up. Today I find myself volunteering (like so many others in our community) in a sporting club. With a nominated committee role process, it's circumstantial that I am standing here among these inspiring women. Next season we could have a man back in the role. I recognise that in a sporting club, I represent men and women, and every player keen to be part of a team. Today is a reminder that we all have to accept the challenges of today, if you appreciate the inspiring women (and men) in your team collectively supporting you. Happy International Women's Day. Let's reflect (briefly) on our achievements, large and small and then crack on with what our community needs next. Our youth and future leaders will be watching.
I think Margaret River is a place of great opportunity for many but also hardship for lots of community members too, and this is a social environment where women really step up to lead.
I think in many regional areas where there are not as many government, health or community services, the community responds to that need, and roles are filled by volunteers. I think country women, the women of Margaret River have created services that weren't here. They have started businesses, they have started or supported their local playgroups and Toy Libraries, they join committees that result in support and social change because if they don't, nothing changes. This involvement at all levels of community develops some amazing skills, it results in women that have knowledge in a broad range of areas - they know farming, they know business, they know volunteer services, they are involved in education and care. They are naturals for management and leadership roles because they are involved in their communities as so many levels. Leadership by those with such diverse skills and exposure can only result in a more holistic, diverse and innovative community.
Women are used to doing lots of tasks and if you are passionate about something that you think you can improve on then women with a practical nature can achieve this. The benefits are enormous to the community, and inspirational to future generations, we hope.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
