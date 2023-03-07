Great skill on show from riders and horses | Photos

Margaret River Horse and Pony Club held the first of its annual dressage competitions on Sunday.
Dressage involves horse and riders completing a series of memorised movements in a 20m x 60 m arena.
Judges look for calmness, obedience from the horse, and correct position from the rider.
Cooler temperatures on the day provided excellent conditions for horses, ponies and their riders.
The large field of entries reflects the increasing interest in this horse sport.
Competitors on the day ranged in age from those in their mid 70s, to the youngest aged under 10 years.
Local club members as well as those from Capel, Bunbury, Busselton and Collie competed, along with adult riders from the South West and Metropolitan area.
Margaret River adult rider Sam Barridge competed on Odin de Luxe, after recently winning a 2022 State Dressage award at the Prix St George level.
A high standard of judges presided over the day, including national-accredited Level B judge, Zoe Harrison.
Amongst the horses competing were those in the 'Off the Track' OTT class.
Racing and Wagering WA's OTT program supports and promotes thoroughbreds and standardbred horses in their second career as pleasure and performance horses by providing additional prizes for this group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.